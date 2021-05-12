Thirty-three more high school seniors in Louisiana, all but three of them from the southern part of the state, have won scholarships as part of the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These latest winners, announced Wednesday, join 11 who were announced April 21. More winners are being announced June 2 and July 12. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 students will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million.
The New Orleans area, including the north shore, has 16 scholarship winners in the last batch, nearly half. The Baton Rouge and Acadiana regions have five winners apiece, the Lake Charles area has two and one of the winners is from Thibodaux. Shreveport was home to the three winners from north Louisiana.
The scholarships announced Wednesday are a flat amount of $2,500 each and, with one exception, they are being financed by the organizers of the National Merit scholarship program.
Counting winners in both rounds announced so far, the high schools with the most seniors receiving National Merit scholarships are Ben Franklin High in New Orleans, Caddo Parish Magnet in Shreveport, and Baton Rouge Magnet High in Baton Rouge. They all have four winners each.
Here are the south Louisiana winners in the latest batch:
BATON ROUGE: Anna C. Eagleton, St. Joseph’s Academy; Alex C. Nelson, Episcopal High; Ju-Woo Nho, Baton Rouge Magnet; and Shamitha Thumma, Baton Rouge Magnet.
COVINGTON: Benjamin M. Broussard, St. Paul’s School; Meghan A. Drane, Mandeville High; Davis Ashton Lagarde, St. Paul’s School; and Arden A. Perry, St. Scholastica Academy.
GRETNA: Jackson J. Cheramie, Jesuit High in New Orleans.
JEANERETTE: AnaLaysha L. Burgess, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches.
LAFAYETTE: Oliver R. Craddock, Lafayette High; Arden E. Frantzen, Episcopal School of Acadiana in Broussard; Rafael E. Hernandez, Teurlings Catholic High; and Alaina M. Le, St. Thomas More Catholic High.
LAKE CHARLES: Brett W. Anderson, Sam Houston High.
METAIRIE: Sean Michael Cursain, Brother Martin High in New Orleans; Caroline A. Koppel, Metairie Park Country Day School; Marcelo O. Torres, Jesuit High in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS: Jeff T. Amoss, Isidore Newman School; Brynn M. Beatty, Lusher Charter School; William G. Gottsegen, Isidore Newman School, Audrey W. Mann, Ben Franklin High; Sydney C. Raymond, St. Mary’s Dominican High; Ellen M. Rogers, Lusher Charter School; Larsen A. Vincent, Ben Franklin High; Jackson T. Wallace, Jesuit High; and Ava R. Wilkes, Ben Franklin High.
ST. FRANCISVILLE: Mathilde L. Fox-Smith, West Feliciana High.
SULPHUR: Erin J. Hidalgo, Sulphur High.
THIBODAUX: Cole O. Weber, Thibodaux High.