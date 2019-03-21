After getting more specifics, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to give principals at 13 low-performing schools more say on who they hire and fire as well as more say in the length of their school days and school year.
The resolution approved Thursday is less open-ended than the version the board debated March 7. The resolution approved by the board calls for a quarterly report, with the first no later June 30, explaining how schools are making use of this added autonomy.
Board member Dawn Collins expressed the most concerns. She said the planning for the Innovation Network, the umbrella under which officials hope to improve these schools, has been less inclusive than she’d like. She asked for a promise from Quentina Timoll, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, that the planning process would improve.
“If I vote for this, I need a commitment that educators, parents and students will be at the table at the appropriate stage,” Collins said.
Collins said this lack of inclusion in decision-making is not new or confined to the Innovation Network but it needs to change.
“It’s been going on for years and it’s detrimental to the morale of our staff,” Collins said. “And morale matters because they are on the front lines with our children.”
Timoll agreed to Collin’s request: “We do have the commitment, not just because you’re asking me, because it is a value of mine.”
Gretchen Lampe, UniServ director for the Louisiana Association of Educators, said the latest draft is better than the first version but it doesn’t go far enough. She said the school district needs to bring teachers and parents to the table not just to provide input but in making the decisions so they have “skin in the game.”
“I know that is scary,” Lampe said. “But real change occurs when real voices are in the room.”
The 13 schools are developing turnaround plans under a $2.2 million federal school improvement grant. More low-performing schools are slated to join the network next year and the year after that.
The resolution lays out several areas of freedom for principals at the 13 schools:
- Expanded principal rights “to select and remove staff” as well as more flexibility in recruiting staff.
- Freedom to modify school calendars and schedules in consultation with Central Office.
- Ability to pay flexible stipends to teachers.
- The right to say no to any teacher transferring from another district school.
- Ability to offer jobs to teachers and hire them earlier than other schools in the parish.
- Creating school-specific professional development programs that differ from the rest of the school district.
Principals in turn will be evaluated differently than other principals, with an emphasis on still-to-be-determined characteristics of “transformational leadership.” The school district also may develop new pipelines for finding principals for these schools in the future.
These changes may mean revising existing school district policies covering the school day, school calendar, contracts, compensation and job evaluations.
The Innovation Network was officially launched in August with the start of the 2018-19 school year.
In a March 7 progress report, Timoll said eight of the 13 schools showed growth in English and math combined on prep tests for LEAP testing this spring, tests that covered about a third of what students have learned so far this year.
English and math results separately were mirror opposites: All but one school, Park Elementary, improved in English, while only one school, Villa del Rey Elementary, improved in math.
Timoll said the shift to new math curriculum, Eureka Math, has proven difficult for many Innovation Network schools, and its emphasis on students mastering math concepts as opposed to just getting the right answer.