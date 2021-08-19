All 10 Head Start centers in East Baton Rouge Parish are closing immediately for "facilities maintenance and repair work to air conditioning and ventilation systems," the city-parish announced Thursday morning.
The news release did not say what caused the closure, only that the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of children, families and staff."
The centers just reopened Monday for the 2021-22 school year after operating virtually-only since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
City-Parish Spokesman Mark Armstrong later acknowledged that COVID-19 played a role in the decision, that the upgrades were part of a larger effort to keep people safe during the pandemic is part of why the repairs are being made, but said that's not the only reason.
He said the closures will continue “until further notice” and the centers won't be offering virtual services.
"Accommodations will be made if we can’t reopen soon and we will address missed learning opportunities throughout the school year," Armstrong said.
He said temporary repairs to many of the AC units at the centers began in July but permanent repairs are on hold.
“We have been waiting for repair parts to come in through the mail so we can make permanent fixes, but due to supply chain issues, the parts have yet to come in,” Armstrong said. “We closed today because so many buildings either didn’t have proper ventilation, or air conditioning wasn’t working in enough rooms that we couldn’t keep people socially distanced, or in some cases it was affecting where the food was being prepared.”
Many educational facilities, including most schools locally, have upgraded their cooling and ventilation systems since the pandemic began in March 2020.
"Every building will get a new AC unit, and we will also install new air purification units," Armstrong said.
Recently, a few schools in and around Baton Rouge have had to close because the virus was identified among students or staff, and many individuals have had to be quarantined.
COVID is more prevalent in Louisiana schools than it was in the last school year, data released Wednesday suggests.
Armstrong said the centers have been operating virtually since the start of the pandemic and reopened in-person this week with a variety of safety protocols in place, but had no confirmed COVID cases "that we are aware of."
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is available