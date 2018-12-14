The University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduated 1,260 students Friday at fall commencement ceremonies.
Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 1,068 graduates. Master’s degrees were awarded to 172 graduates. Eighteen graduates received doctoral degrees. Two graduate certificates were awarded.
“No geographic or religious or political or economic differences can break the sometimes imperceptible – yet always permanent – chords that bind us together” said ULL President Joseph Savoie. “Our lives and destinies are intertwined. They remind us that the choices we make invariably will affect someone else,” he said.
The Fall 2018 graduates came from 47 Louisiana parishes, 29 states and 26 countries. The class was comprised of 747 women and 513 men. The youngest graduate was 20 years old and the oldest was 63.
Nine students were recognized as summa cum laude graduates for achieving perfect 4.0 grade point averages.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, the ceremony’s commencement speaker, told graduates that ULL “faculty didn’t just teach you knowledge and skills, though they are critically important. Perhaps, more importantly, the UL experience taught you how to think critically and synthesize new information.”
Prior to the ceremony, Edwards delivered a commendation to Matthew Delcambre, ULL Center for Business and Information Technologies.
In October while visiting the cathedral in the city of Salisbury, England, Delcambre foiled an attempt to steal the 803-year-old Magna Carta.
A fire alarm sounded. Then a man, holding a hammer, emerged from a bathroom and broke into the display case that held one of the world’s oldest symbols of democracy.
Delcambre chased the man, tackling him in an adjourning courtyard. British media hailed Delcambre as a hero.
As administrators and faculty gathered for the procession, Edwards threw his arm around Delcambre and said, “Matt, I wanted to meet you.” The governor then opened a blue folder and began reading a special commendation that hailed Delcambre’s “bravery and heroism in safely securing the Magna Carta.”
Alumnus Winfred Sibille, Class of 1951, was awarded an honorary doctorate. Sibille has been a member of the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors since 1995 – the longest-serving board member in UL System history.