A bus driver in Baton Rouge who was placed on administrative leave last week after a video of her pepper spraying a student circulated on social media returned to work Monday, but a letter of reprimand has been added to her personnel file, school officials say.
The employee, who the East Baton Rouge Parish school system declined to identify, spent two days on administrative leave while her supervisors investigated, officials said.
The video, which was posted to Instagram on May 11, shows a student on a sidewalk arguing with the driver while she stands in the doorway of her bus. At one point, the student runs up the bus steps towards the driver, who responds by spraying the teen with pepper spray.
A subsequently released video, taken from inside the bus, shows the student taking a swing at the driver before she responds by hitting the boy with pepper spray.
According to the school system, the incident occurred after witnesses said the student threw a water bottle from the bus while it was moving. The student has since been disciplined, though the district declined to say how.
The videos show what appears to be a school campus in the background. School officials would not identify the campus, but the bus in question was serving students from Tara High School in Baton Rouge at the time of the incident.
The employee’s disciplinary status was uncertain in part because of a school district policy that bars employees from possessing on school property a “deadly weapon or instrument intended or likely to produce great bodily harm.” After a legal review, the district’s General Counsel Gwynn Shamlin found that this employee’s bottle of pepper spray did not rise to that level.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office also responded to the pepper spraying incident. The law enforcement agency decided not to charge the driver, but issued a court summons to the student for battery.