With a sexual misconduct scandal roiling LSU and a group of female state lawmakers demanding accountability, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that he was appointing two women to positions on the LSU Board of Supervisors and the Board of Regents.

Edwards — who appoints all but a lone student member of the 16-person LSU Board of Supervisors — has been taking heat over the board's handling of allegations that high-ranking LSU officials failed to report and properly investigate allegations of sexual harassment, domestic violence and rape at LSU. Several members of the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children have argued that LSU needs more women in supervisory roles; only two of 16 board members are women.

Now, there are three. Edwards is appointing Laurie Lipsey Aronson to a seat on the board that had been held by former Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation president Ronnie Anderson since 1997. In a news release announcing the appointment, Edwards said Anderson's term had expired.

Aronson is the chairwoman of Lipsey's, the Baton Rouge-based wholesale firearms distributor. She is the daughter of Richard Lipsey, a former Board of Regents chairman who frequently weighs in on matters involving LSU.

Last week, Lipsey sent out a message through his Put Louisiana First organization calling for LSU to hold a "transparent, nationwide search" for its next president.

Louisiana governors often use appointments to the LSU Board of Supervisors to reward their friends and donors. None of the 16 members of the board, which oversees grants, research, medical schools and more, is an academic.

Edwards also appointed Terrie Sterling to the state's Board of Regents, which oversees all higher education institutions. She replaces former state Sen. Marty Chabert of Houma on the board.

Sterling, who now runs her own health care management consulting firm, is the former chief operating officer of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

