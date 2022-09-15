Geo Next Generation campus at 2355 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd., seen Thursday, Sept. 14, 2022. It was announced earlier in the day that Baton Rouge Community College is leasing out eight classrooms on its main campus to the local charter school, which has been been sending kids to BRCC for college-level classes since the charter school opened in 2019. The new lease allows for an expansion of its courses at BRCC.