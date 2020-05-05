University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson announced Tuesday that tuition across the system's nine schools will be lowered to a flat-rate price of $275 a credit hour.
The tuition change is almost a 45% decrease in price, Henderson said.
The move is part of the UL System's "Compete Louisiana" initiative, which aims to boost the percentage of Louisianans with a college degree from 44.2% to 60% by 2030.
The schools in the UL System are Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, McNeese State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University of Louisiana, Southeastern Louisiana University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, University of Louisiana at Monroe and University of New Orleans.
According to the system's studies, one in five Louisianans have some college credit but no degree. Henderson said this gap developed over time. As the burden of paying for college shifted from state appropriations to students through tuition and fees, "we have substantially priced so many would-be college graduates out of the market."
"Because of price," Henderson said, "they're unable to get that credential that will open so many doors."
The lowering of tuition will also lower tuition revenue in school budgets, but Henderson said the program is "not a loss of revenue in any way."
He said it's designed to improve the system's revenue from a business perspective.
The program, Henderson said, is designed to make more students into workers in Louisiana, growing the number of taxpayers, and help the revenue growth in the state.
"This is a revolution designed to give Louisiana a competitive advantage," Henderson said.
