As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school.
This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set to take place Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the school’s gym. The public input given here will be considered by state education leaders as they prepare a plan to return control of the high school to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, from which it was seized in 2008.
State education leaders are scheduled to present this plan on Aug. 23 to the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. BESE, however, is not expected to vote on any change to the school at that time; instead, BESE will wait until at least Oct. 11. The parish School Board is also planning a vote on a return proposal, with its vote on Sept. 15.
The return plan grows out of a proposal from Sito Narcisse, superintendent of the East Baton Rouge school system, to take control of Capitol and pair it with nearby Baton Rouge General Medical Center to create a training ground for future nurses and other medical professionals.
Narcisse presented his proposal on June 14 at a meeting packed with Capitol alumni and supporters. The state education board that day voted 8-1 to direct state Education Superintendent Cade Brumley to come back in August with a reopening plan negotiated with Narcisse, but stopped short of agreeing to the transfer.
A few board members said they want the proposal fleshed out in greater detail, including more specifics on the financial and operational commitment that Baton Rouge General is making as well as how the school system would pay for millions of dollars in promised improvements to the 62-year-old campus. Brumley also made clear he wants to hear again from the Capitol community as to their desires.
The need to find a new operator for the school arose this spring when KIPP backed out of the plans to take over operation of Capitol High in time for the 2022-23 school year starting in August. Capitol was to become the charter school network’s first school in Baton Rouge. KIPP — short for Knowledge is Power Program — has a big presence in New Orleans, with eight schools educating more than 6,000 children.
Until someone else takes over, the high school at 1000 N. 23rd St. is continuing to be operated by the nonprofit Capitol Education Foundation, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit which has run the school since 2019. The nonprofit, whose board includes some Capitol High alumni, is a locally based outgrowth of Friendship Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based charter group which ran the school from 2014 to 2019. The high school currently educates about 370 students.
Bruce Miles, president of the foundation’s board, said Wednesday’s community forum is being handled by the state Department of Education and he doesn’t know how it will be set up.
“They are going to take care of everything,” Miles said.
Miles said originally the forum was to be held a week earlier on Aug. 10, but that date conflicted with a “State of the Schools” speech Narcisse gave that night so the forum was postponed a week.
While the high school, which was built in 1960 and was constructed for 1,000-plus students, has fallen into disrepair, it has seen some recent facility upgrades. Miles looks at Wednesday’s forum as a way to showcase them, namely air-conditioning finally being installed in the gym as well as previous renovations to the main office and the cafeteria. The school’s auditorium is next in line.
“I coached basketball for 20 years,” Miles said. “I know how hot that gym can get.”
Cleve Dunn Jr., president of the high school alumni association and a Metro Council representative for District 6, said he’s attended two recent meetings with state and local leaders discussing the future of Capitol. He said he first learned of the community forum at the most recent meeting on Thursday. He said he worries turnout will be low because of the night they chose.
“Wednesday night is a huge church study and Bible study night so you’re not going to have the impact you would (otherwise) have,” Dunn said.
Dunn’s association has come out in favor of Narcisse’s initial plan. Dunn said there were 5,000 signatures submitted by individuals who agree with returning the school to the East Baton Rouge school system and in addition 1,000 emails were sent to BESE members in advance of the June 14 meeting.
Dunn said many alumni members, however, have made clear they want Capitol High to continue to be open to ordinary students who live near the school. Narcisse’s original proposal would have restricted the high school to only those students enrolling in the medical program.
“We also want a general track that kids can go on if they are not interested in health care,” Dunn explained. “That has been impressed upon the superintendent.”
It’s a rare point of agreement between Dunn and Miles, who have often been at odds about matters related to Capitol.
“We don’t believe that a strictly medical program is what this community needs,” Miles said.
In a four-page overview of Capitol recently submitted to BESE, Brumley is likewise recommending one condition of returning the school to local control is for “an enrollment pathway for students who reside in the community surrounding the school.” Brumley also wants a provision that current Capitol students “must be able to remain enrolled through the end of their high school career.”
Narcisse’ plans also rely on a $24 million private donation to improve the facility predicated upon the school’s return to local control. When pressed in June, Narcisse would not reveal who is willing to give so much money to Capitol. Dunn said Narcisse has continued to rebuff such inquiries but will share this information soon.
“The state has been trying to get him to identify who that is,” Dunn said, “but he will reveal that when he presents to BESE (on Aug. 23).”