Higher education leaders Wednesday morning requested a $219.5 million hike in state aid for colleges and universities and another $200 million for building repairs.

The Board of Regents endorsed both requests, which now go to Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration for consideration as the governor prepares his budget plan to the Legislature.

The 2022 regular session begins March 14.

The state aid increase would be 19%, to $1.3 billion.

Last year the Legislature approved a boost of $175 million for colleges and universities, a 10% hike and one of the few such increases in the past decade amid recurring state budget problems.

"Regents is grateful for the support of the administration and the Legislature in providing the first major increase in over a decade and we are eager to maintain the momentum this investment has ignited as we work to accelerate talent development," Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said in a statement that accompanied the request.

"Higher education benefits our state and graduates in numerous ways of particular importance at this time, including improving employment opportunities, expanding our tax base and lifetime wages and simultaneously decreasing the need for public assistance," Reed said.

Officials said the aid is also needed to help the state achieve its goal of having 60% of working-age adults earn a postsecondary education credential by 2030.

The spending plan endorsed by regents features $75.7 million in pay hikes, including $31.7 million to get salaries for professors, associate professors, assistant professors and instructors to the regional average for the first time since 2008.

Staff members at college and universities would get 4% pay raises, which total $44 million.

The plan also incudes $9.3 million to cover Taylor Opportunity Program for Students costs for an additional 1,700 students; $18.7 million in mandated costs and $30 million to implement master plan initiatives at a variety of campuses.

Another $10 million would be used to fund need-based aid, called Go Grants.

The awards provide up to $3,000 per student.

However, only 45% of eligible students -- 26,240 students -- get the assistance.

Another $133 million would be needed to fully fund the program.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said on Oct. 10 that the state finished its financial year on June 30 with a surplus of nearly $1 billion, including about $450 million for a wide range of state needs, including capital improvements on college campuses.

Dardenne told regents last month he is hopeful the governor will recommend additional dollars for college capital improvements and mandated costs.

"Addressing the maintenance needs at our colleges and universities and allowing for immediate repairs across the state will help mitigate long-term damage caused by years of neglect," Reed said.

"In the wake of natural disasters, institutions can serve as community recovery hubs, acting as one-stop shop for staging areas, food preparation and disaster assistance and information."

The backlog for college building maintenance is $1.6 billion, regents' officials said.

