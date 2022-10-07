A charter school in Baton Rouge that focuses on educating students with dyslexia is petitioning the state to let it add a high school despite the chronic low proficiency rates of its students.
Louisiana Key Academy, which opened in 2013, is requesting to start the new high school in fall 2023 with 68 ninth-graders, eventually adding about 280 students.
“LKA has attempted to partner with local high schools but that has not been a solution for many of our students,” the school wrote state leaders in a July 7 memo submitted with the expansion request.
Louisiana Key Academy is located at 3172 Government St. and educates nearly 500 students from kindergarten to eighth grade. About 60% of its students receive special education services.
It was founded by Dr. Laura Cassidy, wife of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. The couple became staunch advocates for dyslexia education after one of their children was diagnosed with dyslexia and struggled in school. She serves as chair of the school's board of directors.
The school has grown slowly over time, adding a grade at a time before finally graduating its first eighth-grade class in spring 2020.
In an email response to Advocate questions, Laura Cassidy said she’s not yet ready to discuss where the new high school would locate — “I prefer to wait until later to speak about location.” She also would not elaborate on why LKA graduates were not well served by other Baton Rouge High Schools.
“We need an option for all our students,” she said.
The school’s request is on the agenda Tuesday for the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, or BESE. Louisiana Key Academy is requesting to amend its current charter contract to add the high school grades, a process it has used in the past to expand slowly into middle school grades.
The Louisiana Department of Education has come out in favor of the expansion, provided the charter school nails down an “additional location to accommodate the additional grades and increased enrollment” — but the agency has not as yet explained why.
The state education agency is backing the expansion even though Louisiana Key Academy has struggled academically for years. It has had an F letter grade since it received its first score in 2016.
In 2019, the last year the state issued letter grades, Louisiana Key Academy's school performance score was 36.3 — only 15 schools performed worse. In 2021, the state calculated that the school had improved, but just barely, to 37. Again, only 18 schools across the state performed worse. The scores that year, though, did not count against schools.
The state agency has not yet issued school performance scores for the 2021-22 school year, but test results that are a key part of those scores signal they could decline.
Between zero and four percent of the charter school's students demonstrated mastery this past spring on LEAP standardized tests given in grades three to eight — Louisiana does not report exact rates for schools that score so low. The same was true for all four tested subjects. Those percentages represent a decline from 2019 and 2021.
The school’s mastery percentage in English Language Arts has shown the most notable decline over that time period. It peaked at 10% in 2019, the year before the pandemic. In 2019, it declined to 6% and declined again this past spring.
BESE has establish an “alternate framework” for deciding whether to renew the charter for Louisiana Key Academy, as well as The Max Charter School, a school in Thibodaux which also caters to students with dyslexia.
The original version of that framework awarded points to schools based on the percentage of their students who met individual growth targets on the LEAP and four other standardized tests. Louisiana Key Academy earned 70 out of 100 points the last time that framework was used.
In August 2021, BESE revised the framework, awarding points based on whether schools as a whole meet benchmarks on the LEAP test and the percentage of individual students meeting growth targets on a lone, nationally recognized test used by the school. The state has yet to release results under the new framework.
"The tiered expansion of Louisiana Key Academy allows current families the choice to remain in a school that specializes in supporting students with dyslexia," a Louisiana Department of Education spokeswoman said in a statement. "It will also result in the first and only Louisiana school to offer these student supports across the entire K-12 spectrum."
The statement also cited "demand from families for seats at the school."
In her email, Cassidy said the school’s low academic performance overall reflects the fact that it serves “students with moderate to severe dyslexia that are struggling in the general classroom.” Many of these students enter as late as fourth and fifth grades with significant problems — “The later the child enters, the greater the academic gap,” she said.
“They may not be proficient in reading and writing but they learn why they are struggling, get the curriculum and resources they need, and the chance to graduate and attend college despite the LEAP testing their disability and not their strength,” Cassidy wrote.
She noted that the school has a waitlist and its parents routinely refer the school to other families looking for an alternative.
BESE has looked favorably upon the Louisiana Key Academy in years past.
This past spring, it agreed to let the charter school group open up a sister school in Covington, approving the school over the objections of the St. Tammany Parish school system. In August, BESE let the new school increase its enrollment cap slightly to meet demand.