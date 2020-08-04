LSU students who show up on the Baton Rouge campus later this month will have to walk on the right when going to class, said an email sent Tuesday to students and faculty as Louisiana higher education officials start releasing further details on what to expect for the fall semester.
Students start arriving at campuses as soon as Wednesday, and will continue to do so throughout the month depending on which college they attend.
Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is limiting the number of passengers on campus elevators to two, avoid touching the elevators buttons and washing hands upon departing. All persons arriving on the Thibodaux campus of Nicholls State University will be asked a short series of health questions and issued either a wristband or sticker noting they have passed the questionnaire.
Students and staff at Grambling State University near Ruston will have to have their temperatures taken before being allowed into school buildings.
“This fall will look decidedly different from previous falls,” University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson told the heads of the nine state and regional colleges that educate about 91,500. “This is our new normal.”
Louisiana schools, like those across the country, have been spending the last few months in the complex and costly task of preparing their facilities for the return students.
Every college and university are unique, Henderson said at the UL System Board meeting. So, each have slightly different criteria. But a review of the “Return to School” plans being perfected this week at individual campuses around the state have a lot in common. Use of communal water fountains is discouraged, for instance. Use the water bottle filling dispensers instead. And everyone will have to wear masks.
Regardless of which institution they attend, a student who tests positive for COVID-19 during the school year won’t be allowed to return to class until they have no fever, 100.4 or greater, for more than 24 hours without taking any fever-reducing medication, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared or the student has received two negative tests in a row at least 24 hours apart.
All the colleges are looking at procedures – and costs – of testing for all students at regular intervals throughout the year. And what to do with students who test positive. The schools are setting aside spaces for isolation and quarantine – some even looking at hotel rooms – for students living on campus. They have plans for fraternities and students living off campus, as well. Southeastern, for instance, will require students living off campus and had exposure to someone with COVID-19 to stay away, self-isolate and notify the University Health Center.
Counter tops, elevator control panels, handrails, door handles and knobs, push bars, stall doors, toilet handles, drink and food vending machines will be cleaned during the day using disinfectants from the EPA list N guidance, such as Comet Disinfecting Cleaner with bleach and Betco’s Quat Stat 5 Disinfectant.
Disposable cleaning cloths and paper towels will be used where possible to remove contaminants. Where appropriate, color coded microfiber cleaning cloths will be used to disinfect surfaces, minimizing the risk of cross-contamination.
The 31,000 or so LSU students, along with faculty and staff, will be required to check in daily with a symptom checklist via text or online throughout the fall semester, school officials announced Tuesday.
Other rules for LSU students announced Tuesday include:
- All students, faculty and staff must also fill out a "return to campus" form before arriving on campus in order to assist with contact tracing with positive cases.
- Masks must be worn correctly over the nose and mouth and will be required in all public spaces and buildings on campus, especially when six feet of social distancing is not possible. Six feet of social distancing should still be maintained whenever possible.
- Students who feel sick should stay home and contact their instructors.
- Signs and arrows will direct navigation through buildings on campus.
- Cleaning materials will be provided in every classroom, but students and faculty will be responsible for wiping down desks and chairs before and after use.
- All meetings on campus must follow LSU's Meeting and Event Guide, but all are encouraged to be held virtually.