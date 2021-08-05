Bill Richardson, the veteran dean of the LSU College of Agriculture, is leaving his post, LSU's president said Thursday.

The change marks the second shakeup in LSU's leadership since President Wlliam F. Tate IV took the job last month.

Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie was removed from her job a few days after Tate assumed office and returned to teaching in the College of Humanities & Social Services.

Tate made the announcement on the latest change.

"I'm writing to let you know that Bill Richardson has informed me he is stepping down from his position as vice president for agriculture and Dean of the College of Agriculture effective Aug. 4, 2021," he wrote.

"He will return to faculty as the Chalkley Family Endowed Chair and professor in the College of Agriculture, Department of Agricultural and Extension Education and Evaluation," Tate said.

"I'd like to thank Dr. Richardson for his decades of service and leadership to both LSU and the AgCenter," he said.

"He has held a wide range of positions within the LSU family over the years and he has consistently shown commitment to LSU's agricultural mission," he added.

Tate said an interim vice president and dean will be named shortly.

Richardson, who has been at LSU for 37 years, could not be reached for comment.

The Kennett, Mo. native has been dean of the LSU College of Agriculture since 2013, the second time he held the post.

His previous term was from 1992-97.

As vice-president for agriculture he oversaw the AgCenter.

Other posts include interim chancellor for LSU at Eunice; acting vice-president and provost for the Office of Academic Affairs; associate dean of the College of Agriculture and his first post as director of the School of Vocational Education and Technology, which he assumed in 1984.

Richardson also helped modernize the school's curriculum, led a committee of faculty to upgrade the LSU Honors College and chaired a panel that named a director for the Academic Center for Athletes.

He earned a bachelor's degree in 1966 and a master's degree in 1968 from Arkansas State University and a doctoral degree in agricultural education from the University of Missouri in 1972.