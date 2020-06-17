The renewed effort to rename Lee High School in Baton Rouge will face its first hurdle Thursday night as the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board takes up a resolution calling for the superintendent to convene a special committee to consider new names for the prominent school.

A yes vote Thursday sets the stage for a future fight on this issue after that committee meets and recommends new names. A no vote means the School Board is opting to not get behind this effort, possibly killing it in the cradle.

The effort got some key support Wednesday afternoon when the Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced its support.

“Renaming this school is the right thing to do,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “Inclusive communities start with inclusive schools, in which every student is welcomed to an environment conducive to learning. A school named in honor of a historical figure whose actions sought to preserve and perpetuate subjugation of Black Americans has no place in an inclusive community. We stand in favor of righting this historical wrong and urge the EBR School Board to take action on this issue.”

Board member Dadrius Lanus, who requested renaming the school in a June 9 letter, said the votes are there to advance the resolution and that Superintendent Warren Drake is agreeable to quickly convening a school renaming committee.

“I can’t see any other reason why any board member wouldn’t support it at this point, because it’s gonna happen,” said Lanus.

The board last took up this issue in June 2016. After a lengthy and rancorous debate, the board voted 5-4 then, along racial lines, to keep the school’s name Lee High School. The board did, however, remove the “Robert E” part of the name which had been there since the school opened in 1959.

Six of the nine board members who voted on the name of Lee High in 2016 are still on the board. Of the three newer members, Lanus and board Vice President Tramelle Howard are black, while Board President Mike Gaudet is white. Lee High is within the boundaries of Gaudet’s District 7.

In his letter, Lanus, who is black, said retaining a school name connected to “an infamous slave owner and Confederate general is no longer an acceptable reality among those who seek racial harmony in this community.”

“The reality of today makes this current state of affairs prime for social change,” Lanus wrote, alluding to the ongoing protests across the country over mistreatment of African Americans by the police.

Several prominent education reform groups have launched an online petition seeking to rename the high school.

As part of the school system’s “naming of facilities” policy, the school renaming committee would have representatives from the student body, the community in which the school is located, employees of the school system and a member of the School Board.

The resolution Thursday night requests that two representatives from each group, including two School Board members, serve on this committee, and that committee hold a public meeting before July 9 and come up with three alternative names. Drake would then recommend one of those suggestions to the board. The board could either accept that recommendation, come up with a new name or make no change at all.

In 2016, parents at the prominent magnet school asked for a modest change to the school’s name. They just wanted to add the word “Magnet” to make it “Lee Magnet High School,” similar to Baton Rouge Magnet High.

The high school then was nearing the completion of a $54.7 million demolition and reconstruction. Several board members balked at adding “Magnet,” saying it would cost $250,000 to replace the school’s large name plate on its new Commons Building.

Several black leaders in town, however, urged the board to go further and made an unsuccessful push to drop any mention of Lee in the school’s name.