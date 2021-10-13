BR.ascensionbridge.081821 0244 bf.jpg (copy)

Scores on a key test taken by high school seniors are down for the fourth year i a row.

Louisiana's score on a key national test of college readiness fell for the fourth year in a row and remains among the lowest in the U. S., officials said Wednesday morning.

The exam, called the ACT, measures what the class of 2021 knows about English. reading, math and science.

The state's composite score is 18.4, down from 18.7 last year of a possible 36.

Only Mississippi, Nevada and Hawaii scored lower.

The average nationally is 20.3, which also fell from last year.

Only 20% of test takers here met the national benchmarks in math and science, according to the results.

In reading, 31% met the reading standards and 48% in English.

A total of 98% of high school seniors in Louisiana took the test, which state officials note is among the highest rates in the nation.

They say the state should only be compared to others with similar turnouts.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley mentioned the results in his report to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Brumley said the composite score, which he did not mention, is down from 2020 and he noted that scores dropped nationally.

