When cold weather hits, Livingston Parish schools will start late instead of canceling classes entirely so students don't miss out on instructional days.
The "late arrival” schedule will go into effect "as necessary" during the winter, the district said Tuesday.
Previously, the school system canceled school when icy weather struck for driving safety reasons, Assistant Superintendent Stephen Parrill said.
This year, the “late arrival” schedule, which delays the start of school by two or three hours, will help families avoid poor travel conditions during early morning hours while still granting them a day of learning. The delay of two or three hours will also extend to bus pick-up times.
"Planning for weather in Louisiana can be a monumental task, as our area is impacted by a long hurricane season, followed by several months of unpredictable winter precipitation," Parrill said. "Add to that mix the potential loss of learning due to the COVID pandemic and you can see why it is necessary that we institute changes to potentially save learning days."
South Louisiana saw an unexpected ice storm last year in mid-February, closing schools and businesses across the greater Baton Rouge area.
Breakfast would not be served in this scenario, although lunch schedules and dismissal schedules would stay the same.
The schedules will be posted on each school’s website, the district website and on the district’s social media platforms in the event of icy weather. Ideally officials will announce schedule changes a day in advance.
Extending the school year to make up for lost learning days, as in the past, often disrupts family travel plans, end-of-year ceremonies and job options for graduating seniors, Parrill said.
“It is our hope that this plan will allow our students to receive each day of learning they deserve and to do it in a way that creates the least disruption for everyone,” he said.