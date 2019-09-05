LSU is rated the 295th best school among 500 public and private universities in a survey by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education released Thursday, up from No. 352 last year.
The school is also ranked 84th among public universities and No. 6 in the 12-member Southeastern Conference.
The top-rated school in Louisiana is Tulane University at No. 84, down from No. 56 last year.
Harvard University is the top school in the nation followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania, according to the review.
In a statement, LSU said the school has risen 148 places in the overall rankings since the survey began three years ago.
"This type of ranking demonstrates the impact of a longstanding commitment to providing higher education with higher return on investment and underscores our student, faculty and alumni success," LSU President F. King Alexander said in a statement.
The review is based on 15 indicators in four areas: outcomes, resources, engagement and environment.
Outcomes, including salaries of graduates, counts for 40 percent of the score.
Resources include what the school spends on instruction and student services and is 30 percent of the ranking.
Engagement, which is based on a student survey, counts for 20 percent and environment, including the diversity of the university community, is 10 percent of the score.
Loyola University in New Orleans is ranked 364th among the 500 schools, up from 438 last year.
Xavier University, also in New Orleans, is 394th, down from 320 last year.