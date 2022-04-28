LSU President William F. Tate IV has been elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, a 240-year-old group that has included Benjamin Franklin and Charles Darwin as previous members.
He’s among 261 people selected this year to recognize their work in academia, the arts, industry, public policy and research.
“It is an honor to be selected alongside some of history’s greatest scientists, artists and leaders who have advocated for public good during their lifetimes,” Tate said in a statement. He said the research aims of the Academy “are what I’ve been striving for in my career as well, and since I arrived at LSU, they match the goals that we’ve outlined in our Scholarship First Agenda for Louisiana.”
Tate earned a bachelor's degree in economics with a minor in mathematical sciences from Northern Illinois, a master's degree in mathematical sciences education from the University of Texas at Dallas and a Ph.D. in mathematics education with a cognate in human development from the University of Maryland.
With a Anna Julia Cooper post-doctoral fellowship to study social and public policy at the University of Wisconsin, Tate completed a second postdoctoral fellowship at the Washington University School of Medicine, where he earned his master of psychiatric epidemiology degree.
Tate’s research has focused on the conditions that lead to certain outcomes in mathematics performance and STEM attainment. He has developed models to explain the social determinants of educational attainment as well as health and developmental outcomes.
Tate became president of LSU last July. He has helped the university secure its largest monetary investment in history and introduced the "Scholarship First Agenda" focused on five areas to help better the lives of citizens of Louisiana.
Tate is the seventh person affiliated with LSU elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.
“The Academy was founded on the belief that the new republic should honor truly accomplished individuals and engage them in meaningful work,” Nancy C. Andrews, chair of the Academy’s Board of Directors, said in a statement. “The Academy’s dual mission continues to this day. Membership is an honor, and also an opportunity to shape ideas and influence policy in areas as diverse as the arts, democracy, education, global affairs and science.”