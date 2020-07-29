Louisiana is getting $17 million in federal dollars to help students navigate public schools issues during the coronavirus pandemic, the U. S. Department of Education announced Wednesday.

It is one of 11 states sharing $180 million in assistance.

The money will provide more than 75,000 students access to remote learning resources -- called microgrants -- and at least 12,000 students will get devices or hotspots.

Problems with internet access, especially in rural areas, was a key challenge that surfaced when public schools ended traditional instruction in March because of the virus.

Since then the state has made strides in ensuring more students have computers or tablets, a key part in remote learning plans that are common in reopening outlines for all 69 school districts.

Internet access remains a major challenge for some students.

The key part of the package includes microgrants for high-quality, remote instructional supports, virtual tutoring and the devices and connectivity needed for those services, according to Education First, which helped Louisiana and eight other states with their applications.

The chief target is families of disadvantaged students from pre-kindergarten to third grade, including online portals for families to use the microgrants to pay for remote, early literacy learning and ways for education providers to partner with parents and public schools.

"This grant will help states adapt and overcome challenges to strengthen education both now and for the longer term," U. S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said of the $180 million.

"If we've learned anything from this pandemic, it's that the antiquated, one-size-fits-all approach to education is no longer tenable and education going forward must be more adaptable and student centered," she said.

The money stems from the $30.6 billion CARES Act, 1% of which was set aside to finance grants for states with the highest rates of the coronavirus.

Applications were studied by a panel of peer reviewers, with the highest-scoring states landing dollars.

Louisiana has more than 111,000 cases of the virus, one of the highest per capita rates in the nation.

Texas, South Carolina and Tennessee were among the other states that landed aid, which ranged from $6 million to $20 million per state.