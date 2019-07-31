Jada Lewis, who represents a big part of the Baton Rouge on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Wednesday she will not seek a second term.

"I will take this time to reflect and focus on exploring new leadership and public service opportunities that will help make a positive impact and continue to move education in Louisiana forward," Lewis said in a statement.

Vereta Lee, a former member of the East Baton Rouge Parish school board said Wednesday she may run for the post.

Lee served on the parish board for 12 years.

The post held by Lewis includes all or parts of 14 parishes, including East Baton Rouge, Ascension, West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.

Filing for BESE and other offices takes place Aug. 6-8.

BESE sets policies for about 720,000 public school students statewide.

The 11-member panel includes eight who are elected and three named by the governor.

Lewis is the third incumbent opting out of re-election bids.

The others are BESE President Gary Jones, who lives near Alexandria and Kathy Edmonston of Gonzales.

Incumbents who plan to run again include Jim Garvey, Metairie; Holly Boffy, Youngsville; Sandy Holloway, Thibodaux; Kira Orange Jones, New Orleans and Tony Davis, Natchitoches.

All three of the governor's appointees said they would return for four-year terms if given the chance.

They are Doris Voitier, Thomas Roque and Lurie Thomason.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is seeking a second term.

Lewis has served as secretary/treasurer for BESE for the past two years.

Lee lost her bid for a fourth term on the East Baton Rouge panel last December.