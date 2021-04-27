Jim Henderson, William F. Tate IV and Kelvin Droegemeier were chosen as the finalists for the top job at LSU.

The LSU Presidential Search Committee met for three hours behind closed doors after two days of interviews of eight semi-finalists.

Henderson is president of the University of Louisiana System, which has nine state colleges serving about 90,000 students.

Droegemeier was the director for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy for part of President Donald Trump’s term.

Tate is the provost at the University of South Carolina

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, who was interviewed Monday, was not one of the finalists.

The three finalists will be interviewed further and may visit the LSU campus. The search committee is hoping to deliver to the LSU Board of Supervisors a recommendation by Friday.