Figuring out who is responsible for cleaning and maintaining East Baton Rouge Parish public schools has become increasingly confused thanks to a month-old lawsuit brought against Aramark, the large corporation that manages facilities for the school system.

Five cleaning companies, known collectively as the Business Partners Alliance, filed suit Aug. 10. The companies, most of them minority-owned businesses, claimed Aramark used them last year to help the Philadelphia-based corporation retain its lucrative Baton Rouge school contract, only to later renege on the deal. Specifically, they say their involvement allowed Aramark to meet a school system goal of having 20 percent of its business go to minority- and women-owned businesses.

Last week, Ohio-based Carter Brothers, also a minority-owned company, sued Aramark as well, claiming that the corporate giant subsequently gave it the heave-ho in order to patch things up with the Business Partners Alliance. Carter Brothers, too, argues that Aramark used its status as a minority-owned company to help land the school contract.

If the parties can’t sort all this out, figuring out who’s right will have to be decided by State District Judge Janice Clark.

Carter Brothers filed court papers Sept. 7. Represented by Baton Rouge-based attorney Gail McKay, the company alleged that Aramark unilaterally terminated its custodial and groundskeeping contract Aug. 30 only to contract the next day with the Business Partners Alliance to take over the work.

“Aramark’s true intention was to use Carter Brothers to obtain a contract with (the school system), which required the use of minority-owned business,” according to the counter suit. “Once Aramark had secured the contract, Aramark had no other use for Carter Brothers and discarded them without hesitation.”

Carter Brothers has many affiliates. The affiliate filing suit, the Carter Brothers Technology Group, is based in Ohio, but the parent company, Carter Brothers Co., has its headquarters in suburban Atlanta.

Carter Brothers was brought in last year by Aramark to help it cut costs. Aramark has agreed to a new facility management contract in which it pledged to charge the school system $21.9 million a year for its services, $5.3 million less than it charged previously.

The Business Partners Alliance, in its suit, portray the Carter Brothers as hatchet men who quickly went to work “harassing, intimidating and holding Business Partners’ checks so they can’t pay their over 600 employees.”

On Aug. 10, Carter Brothers allegedly told Business Partners it was about to terminate the contract with the five subcontractors unless it agreed to allow Carter Brothers to seek proposals from competitors. That same day, Business Partners filed suit.

Baton Rouge cleaning companies sue Aramark, say company used them to keep school contract Five Baton Rouge-based cleaning companies are suing Philadelphia-based Aramark, claiming the corporate giant used them last year to help retai…

Twenty days later, Carter Brothers said it was its turn to get fired.

In its countersuit, Carter Brothers said Aramark is liable for unfair trade competition, fraud, breach of contract and detrimental reliance. It also said the Business Partners group conspired with Aramark in a “backhanded and deceitful plot” to terminate the Carter Brothers’ contract.

Carter Brothers is claiming compensatory and punitive damages, as well as seeking money for economic loss, mental anguish and the attorney fees they are incurring.

McKay, the attorney for Carter Brothers, did not return messages left at his office late last week and this week seeking comment. Dele and Felicia Adebamiji, attorneys for the Business Partners Alliance, also did not respond to messages.

The five companies that form the alliance are Final Touch Custodial Service LLC, Jani-Care Commercial Cleaning Service & Supply Inc., Millennium Consultants, and Carranza J. Guidry with Rover Janitorial Service LLC.; and Expert Cleaning Inc.

Karen Cutler, spokeswoman for Aramark, declined to comment on the litigation, but said, “I can tell you that we are focused on a prompt resolution.”

Clark had scheduled a hearing for Sept. 10, but the hearing did not occur and no new court date has been scheduled.