Interim Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Willie E. Smith was tapped to take leadership of community college full-time during a specially called meeting Wednesday night of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors.
LCTCS President Monty Sullivan recommended Smith after a national search that included finalist virtual interviews with the search committee and videos with accompanying public feedback forms, which allowed students, faculty, staff, and community members an opportunity to engage in the process. Smith's appointment is effective immediately.
"Dr. Smith has led BRCC on an interim basis for the past 10 months and provided the college with great leadership and a vision for the college's future. In managing the pandemic's impact, Dr. Smith has kept students at the forefront. He also has appropriately challenged the faculty and staff to adapt and implement a plan that allowed the college to transition to new business and instructional delivery models,” Tim Hardy, LCTCS board supervisor and chair of the search committee, said in a press release.
Smith said, "I am excited for this opportunity to continue to lead BRCC. I also want to thank all of our faculty, staff, students, and community partners who have supported me during my interim tenure.
Smith, a Tulane University graduate, has worked in the Louisiana Community & Technical College System and its colleges for the past 19 years. Before serving as Interim Chancellor at BRCC, he served as Vice President for Training and Business Partnerships for LCTCS.