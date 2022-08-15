Charter schools have improved their enrollment of children from low-income families but more than 1 of 5 failed to meet admission rules at least once during the past six years, according to a report issued Monday morning by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack.
Among charter schools authorized by local school boards an average of 18.5% failed to enroll enough children from economically disadvantaged homes, the report says.
The average was 14.3% of schools missing targets among those approved by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Waguespack noted that the percentage of schools meeting the requirement improved by 11 percentage points since the 2016-17 school year.
During the 2021-22 school year 11.9% of charter schools approved by local school boards were out of compliance -- eight schools -- and 7.5% of BESE-approved charters -- three schools
Charter schools are public schools that are supposed to offer innovative classrooms without most of the red tape associated with traditional public schools.
The audit focused on 108 charter schools that were supposed to serve nearly 66,000 students.
Most charter schools are required to enroll 85% of the rate of economically disadvantaged students from the areas they serve.
In a written response, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said while the number of charter schools studied in the audit has risen from 80 to 107, the number of schools not meeting enrollment rules is the lowest ever, including 37 of 40 BESE-approved schools.
Waguespack said schools that failed to meet enrollment rules are generally higher-ranked.
"Lower-rated schools were more likely to have higher rates of economically-disadvantaged student enrollment and higher rates of compliance with the requirements than A-rated schools," the report says.
Brumley noted the same point and said, "This should not be."
Schools cited in the report for missing enrollment targets for at least one year are Acadiana Renaissance Academy, Lafayette Parish; Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle Orleans, New Orleans and Madison Preparatory Academy, Baton Rouge.
All three were authorized by BESE.
Others include BASIS Baton Rouge; International School of Louisiana, Jefferson Parish and Lusher Charter School, New Orleans.
All three were approved by local school boards.
Waguespack said the Legislature may want to consider ways to better enforce charter school enrollment rules.
