The Assumption Parish School Board on Wednesday voted 5-4 to not renew the contract of its school superintendent despite pleas from the four dissenting board members and a community presence on Facebook urging the board to keep him in place.

Jeremy Couvillion, formerly principal of Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge, joined the Assumption Parish School District in the summer of 2018. His contract ends June 30.

Couvillion asked that Wednesday's meeting, livestreamed on Facebook with board members speaking from their homes, be held in public and not in executive session, which is allowed when personnel matters are discussed, board president Andrea Barras said at the beginning of the meeting.

A first motion by board members to extend his contract for three years failed Wednesday night along the same 5-4 lines.

Couvillion's supporters on the board pointed out that he had brought the district from a financial deficit to a surplus, had set up district-wide goals, as well as a social and emotional learning curriculum, and had kept the district's B rating by the state, with improvement in some areas.

"He's constantly looking for ways to improve the school system, all for the good of our children," Barras said.

Couvillion has done it, members in support of him said, while undergoing treatment for cancer — an issue that came up during the meeting when Couvillion's detractors criticized him for absences.

"Attendance is a major concern," board member Honoray Lewis said, adding, "Jeremy does not have a good relationship with the entire board; because of that, the board is split."

"As you know, last year I was being treated for Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins" at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Couvillion responded.

He was absent 23 days in the 2018-19 school year for treatment in Houston and 14 days in the school year that recently ended, he said.

"Luckily I'm now cancer-free and will only need to go to M.D. Anderson every six months," Couvillion said.

But, he said, "the majority of the days I was out were professional days" when he was at conferences or meetings.

Even when he was at treatment, Couvillion said, he texted, called and emailed on work-related matters.

"I still have 65 sick days that have not been used and 11 vacation says," said Couvillion, who last year was elected president of the South Central Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, a region that covers 12 parishes.

School Board members expressing unhappiness with Couvillion mentioned three principals who had been demoted. The board's attorney Michael Calabro, asked that they not name the principals.

Couvillion scored above average, 41 on a 55-point scale, on his annual evaluation, which was discussed by School Board members prior to the vote.

Voting not to renew Couvillion's contract were Honoray Lewis, Electa Fletcher-Mickens, Jesse Robertson, Daniel Washington and John Beck.

Voting against that action were board president Barras, Lee Meyer Jr., Jessica Ourso and Doris Dugas.

"The idea we're a split board because of Jeremy is ridiculous," Meyer said. "Jeremy's done an excellent job. Why we're not unanimously approving his contract is beyond me."

The livestreamed meeting drew more than 1,000 viewers. Close to 20 residents had registered to speak during the meeting, via Facebook, or had sent in written comments, all in favor of renewing Couvillion's contract.

Some cited the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to keep Couvillion on board.

"The last thing we need at this moment is a change of superintendent," resident Nichole Theriot said in a written comment to the board.

In a final statement to the board, Couvillion said, in part, "First I want to say that I don’t regret anything. I don’t regret taking the job, I don’t regret the decisions I made. Quite the opposite! I have learned a tremendous amount about everything relating to school leadership and I have soaked it up like a sponge.

"I am no doubt a better school leader because of the things I have learned in this job," he said.

Couvillion could remain in his job until his contract ends on June 30, but he asked that he be put on paid, administrative leave until then, because his vision for the school district was not what some of the board members wanted.

His request will be looked at by the board's legal department.

On Thursday, Couvillion, not related to this reporter, said he wasn't sure yet what he'll be doing next.

"I'm going to see what is out there and what's best for me," he said in a phone interview. "I want to do something I care about, something that I am passionate about."