East Baton Rouge schools superintendent Warren Drake issued a statement to students and parents Sunday night offering two options for a return of school for the 2020-2021 year.
In his message, Drake said he and his staff continue to monitor the latest coronavirus trends, including a recent spike in the region.
Two options, one for full virtual learning, and one with a combination of virtual and in classroom, are the two most likely at the present time.
Here are the two options from Drake's message:
- Option 1 – Students will begin school on August 6th in a 100% virtual learning environment. If governmental phases allow for it, on Wednesday, September 9, families will have a choice between continuing to learn virtually OR returning to school through a hybrid model permitting local and state guidance.
- Option 2 – If governmental phases allow for it, students will begin school on August 6th under a hybrid model. Within this model, students will attend school two days a week according to pre-determined daily schedules. During the remaining three days of the week, students will learn virtually under the supervision of their classroom teachers. This model will afford us the ability to have 50% capacity or under on our campuses and buses at one time. This model will also allow time for cleaning and sanitation. Within this model, all students will have the option to select a 100% virtual learning experience if it is preferred.
You can read Drake's full statement here.