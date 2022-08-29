Once envisioned as a citywide network of vibrant charter schools that would set the standard for public education in the capital city, the state-run Recovery School District-Baton Rouge is slowly withering, with two of the largest schools it still has left poised to make their exit.
At its peak in 2016, RSD had nine schools with nearly 3,000 students. By fall 2023, it looks like it will have just four schools with about 1,100 students.
Capitol High School is the latest RSD school that’s likely to leave.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is developing a plan to return the historic high school to its control after 14 years under the control of the state. The return plan is expected to come to a vote by the parish School Board on Sept. 15 and a final vote by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education as early as Oct. 11. The school, at 1000 N. 23rd St., is currently run by a local nonprofit group, the Capitol Education Foundation, and has about 370 students.
The other RSD school set to leave is Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School.
Home to about 400 students, Kenilworth is planning next summer to hand back to the parish school system control of the 7600 Boone Ave. site that the charter school has occupied since 2009, the year the school was taken over by the state.
Kenilworth is planning to move to a new home. It’s about to start construction on a new K-8 school on 7.2 acres on Siegen Lane, just north of Perkins Road. The two-story, 59,000-square-foot facility is set to be finished in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year. It will have a capacity of 775 students.
The nonprofit that manages Kenilworth, Pelican Educational Foundation, has hired another Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, Building Hope, to spearhead the construction, estimated to cost about $20 million. Kenilworth plans to lease-to-own the new school over time.
Once the new facility is complete, Kenilworth plans to give up its current Type 5 charter — the state charter for entities occupying RSD buildings. It will then shift to an already approved Type 2 charter that will allow it to enroll students not just from East Baton Rouge but from all 64 parishes in Louisiana.
Kenilworth’s move comes after multiple attempts by the school to change, first to open a new high school and now to expand into elementary-middle school.
Hasan Suzuk, Kenilworth’s executive director, said education research shows that K-8 schools operate better than middle schools, which is what Kenilworth has always been.
“It’s a much better way to serve our students and in a much better setting,” Suzuk said.
That will leave four RSD schools in Baton Rouge. The largest is Democracy Prep Baton Rouge, which occupies the former Prescott Middle and has about 500 students.
The other three schools are part of one charter organization, Redesign Schools Louisiana. It educates about 600 students overall, ranging from 180 students at Glen Oaks Middle to 250 students at Lanier Charter. Redesign’s third school, Dalton Elementary, has about 220 students.
In 2004, state leaders began taking over low-performing public schools across Louisiana and placing them in the Recovery School District, an entity voters statewide created the year before. The goal was to develop new, successful schools in place of the schools taken over, and after five years or so return these new schools to the control of the local school system.
In practice, though, the new RSD schools, typically charter schools, often bore little resemblance to the schools they were replacing. Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.
The new RSD schools typically have remained in state control for an extended period of time. Some have changed management repeatedly. Capitol High, for instance, is on its fifth operator since the state took it over in 2008.
RSD initially focused on New Orleans, exploding in size after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 when state lawmakers authorized it to take over all but a few public schools in the Crescent City.
As New Orleans public schools were settling out post-Katrina, state leaders turned their attention to Baton Rouge’s low-performing public schools. The state took over four schools in 2008 and four more in 2009. In 2012, the state took over a ninth school, Istrouma High.
The takeover of Istrouma High was part of the RSD reboot by then State Education Superintendent John White. He rechristened RSD’s Baton Rouge schools as the Baton Rouge Achievement Zone, bringing in several new charter operators in hopes of turning around and expanding the struggling special school district.
The takeovers, though, sparked considerable controversy that did not go away. The East Baton Rouge Parish school system took drastic steps in 2012 to avoid more state takeovers of its lowest-performing schools. In 2016, after a big push from alumni, the state returned Istrouma High to local control.
The state did the same with Crestworth Middle in 2019, with Glen Oaks Middle’s historic campus at 5300 Monarch St. in 2020 and has agreed to do so again with Kenilworth in 2023. The state has also relinquished control of schools it took over in Pointe Coupee and St. Helena parishes. Outside of Baton Rouge, RSD has just one school it still controls, in Shreveport.
The schools that remain in RSD have had challenges. The law creating the Recovery School District calls for the new operators to do ongoing maintenance for the facilities while the school district from which they came was obliged to take care of more extensive repairs considered to be a capital expense.
Charter operators, however, often disagreed with the East Baton Rouge Parish about what constituted a capital expense, leading many RSD schools to fall into disrepair. Three schools that were housed at the old Glen Oaks Middle campus have all left that dilapidated facility and those schools have been absorbed into other charter organizations in town.
Meanwhile, the Recovery School District in New Orleans has mostly disappeared. Legislation in 2016 started a multi-year reunification, shifting RDS schools back to the control of the Orleans Parish School Board.
A similar effort to reunify RSD schools in Baton Rouge has repeatedly stalled over that same time period.
The latest attempt was in 2021 soon after Sito Narcisse took over as superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Narcisse met repeatedly with state and charter school leaders but the two sides failed to reach a reunification agreement.
In June 2021, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved a contract that it would use for RSD charter schools returning to East Baton Rouge, but that contract has not as yet been put to use.
At that meeting, Narcisse said the return agreement needs more work.
“We actually want (the RSD schools) back,” he said. “But there are some sticking points that we would like to get some clarity on.
“I am hopeful that there will not be another superintendent who goes by, and the schools don’t come back,” he continued. “I plan to make sure they do come back to us, but the conversation is that we want to receive them in the right way.”
It’s not clear that the four RSD schools still on the table would help the East Baton Rouge Parish school system academically, at least when it comes to school accountability.
Lanier Elementary is the highest performing: It earned a C in 2019, the last year Louisiana issued letter grades to schools. That was better than the low D that Democracy Prep earned that year and Dalton Elementary’s F grade
Lanier’s letter grade would have fallen to a low D in 2021, but scores that year didn’t count. The state has yet to release 2022 letter grades, but Lanier’s performance on the LEAP test showed only slight improvement. Same is true with the other three other RSD schools
Glen Oaks Middle, which opened in its current incarnation in August 2019, didn’t receive a letter grade that year, but its 2021 performance would have earned it a low F.
Dalton, despite its F letter grade, was renewed by BESE in January for three more years. Democracy Prep and Lanier Charter are up for renewal in December, while Glen Oaks Middle is seeking approval for a fourth year in operation.