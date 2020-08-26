LSU will remain closed through Thursday, Aug. 27 due to severe weather from Hurricane Laura.
Classes, both in person and online, will be cancelled. Students in the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center and the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine should wait for directions from their instructors.
All COVID-19 testing locations will remain closed. Students and faculty will not have to fill out the TIGER Check daily symptom checker, but should still report positive cases to the university.
LSU was closed on Monday, Aug. 24 and Wednesday, Aug. 26 due to Tropical Storm Marco and and Hurricane Laura before expending closures due to Hurricane Laura's increasing strength.