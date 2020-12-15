State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Tuesday he has asked top state health officials to prioritize Louisiana's roughly 166,000 teachers and support staff for getting the coronavirus vaccine.

"Although schools have made noble accommodations in terms of providing virtual instruction, there simply is no replacement for in-person instruction," Brumley said in a Dec. 11 letter to Courtney Phillips, secretary for the state Department of Health.

"It is in the best interest of the physical, emotional and mental well-being of most students to engage and interact with their peers in person," he said.

"For these reasons, I respectfully request that our approximately 166,000 early childcare workers, PK-12 teachers, bus drivers, custodians and other education staff are prioritized for voluntary access to COVID-19 vaccines as essential workers on frontlines," according to the letter.

"Their health and safety is critical to providing high quality, in-person instruction while also securing the physical and mental well-being of Louisiana's most valuable asset, its students," Brumley said.

Education groups are expected to line up behind Brumley's request.

The issue surfaced during a meeting of Louisiana's top school board shortly after two doctors who have worked with the state Department of Education praised how students have fared since classes began in early August.

"I would call it a massive success overall," said Dr. Leron Finger, chief quality officer for Children's Hospital in New Orleans.

"One of the safest places for our students right now are our school campuses," he said.

State officials have said 65% of public and private school students statewide are attending in-person classes.

The rest are relying on virtual learning or a combination of in-person and distance learning.

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Some public schools in the Baton Rouge area and elsewhere began their Christmas break early because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The first shipments of the vaccine began being administered in New Orleans on Monday and was set to be given to some health care providers in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

Health care workers and nursing home residents top the list for getting the first doses of the vaccine.

Exactly where teachers and others in the education field rank is unclear.

State leaders have said they plan to follow guidelines spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in who gets the vaccine first.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Brumley's letter to Philips.

Dr. Billy Lennarz, chairman of pediatrics for Ochsner Health System, told the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education he remembered saying months ago that "we are never going to get kids to do this," meaning wearing protective face masks and observing social distancing rules.

"Children are far more adaptable and resilient than adults," Dr. Lennarz said Tuesday.

He said "children do not get sick nearly as often as adults" and when they do "the vast majority are absolutely fine in the long run."

Both doctors also said that, in cases where students contract the coronavirus, they mostly do so at home or in other spots away from school campuses.

"We are not going to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic by not having school," Dr. Lennarz said.

However, he said new CDC guidelines that allow quarantines to be trimmed from 14 days to seven days or 10 days needs to be embraced with caution.

The revised rules allow students and others exposed to the illness to end their quarantines after seven days if they test negative for the virus and show no symptoms or 10 days if they show no symptoms.

"You just have to stay lasser-focused on masking and social distancing," Dr. Lennarz said of those who exercise the shorter quarantines.

Holly Bofffy, a BESE member who lives in Lafayette, said the comments by both doctors deserve wide circulation.

"There are a lot of people that need to hear that right now," Boffy said.

"People are getting messages all over place," she said. "It is not necessarily the message we want them to hear."

