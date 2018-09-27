Annual letter grades for public schools will be released on Nov. 8, state Superintendent of Education John White said Thursday morning.

The grades and accompanying school performance scores spell out how students fared on key tests, graduation rates and other measurements.

The state has changed the rating system, which will make it harder for schools and districts to land an A-rating.

Under the new system, schools will get letter grades that show how they did under the current and former systems.

The changes are aimed at making students more competitive with their counterparts nationally.

The Legislature enacted a law this year that requires two grades for each school, largely because of concerns and reactions when top marks plunge amid tougher rules.

The number of F-rated schools is expected to rise by 57 percent and those with A ratings drop by 38 percent, according to a 2017 analysis by the state Department of Education.

Under the new rating system, schools will be measured on how students progressed from the previous year, regardless of achievement levels.

White said even A-rated schools will be required to submit improvement plans if English learners, those with disabilities or other subgroups perform poorly.

Schools that suspend students at twice the national rate will be be required to spell out to state officials how local officials plan to address the problem.

Under the rating system, schools are placed in one of five categories: advanced, mastery, basic, approaching basic and unsatisfactory.

A school will have to have its students average mastery by 2025 to earn an A.

The previous standard was basic, which critics said inflated school performance.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.