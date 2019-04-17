Severe weather is once again headed towards Baton Rouge, enough for local schools to weigh whether it makes sense to stay open Thursday.
As of noon, East Baton Rouge Parish public schools, the second largest district in Louisiana, was still planning to have school Thursday.
“We’re in communications with (Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management) now,” said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the school system. Based on their information we don’t expect anything too major during school hours but we will continue to monitor.
Officials with Livingston Parish public schools are meeting at 2 p.m. to try to decide on whether to continue with school Thursday.
Some local school districts are already closed this week for Easter break, while other districts have yet to start their Easter breaks. Districts on break this week include Ascension, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.
Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center say there is an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Thursday, most notably high winds and a 10 percent chance of a tornado with winds of 111 mph or higher.
The area under the greatest threat is east of a line from Lake Charles to Monroe, including all of south Louisiana, and eastward into Mississippi and western Alabama.
Humid conditions south of a warm front are expected to help fuel storms expected to roll in as a cold front approaches from the west.
Winds will flow with different speeds and in different directions at various levels of the atmosphere, increasing the chance for severe storms. Some bad weather will be in a squall line, while other thunderstorm cells could form ahead of the squall line, according to the forecasters. There could be tornadoes in both.
Here are schools that have already changed plans due to the weather threat:
- The Dunham School, a private school in Baton Rouge, has announced it will close early due to the weather, with secondary grades letting out at 11:15 a.m. and elementary grades letting out 15 minutes later. Aftercare will be available until 3 p.m.
- University View Academy, a statewide online charter school, had planned to have its far-flung students in grades three to eight come in for make-up testing on LEAP standardized tests but it is canceling those plans “due to the potential for severe weather across the state of Louisiana.” Those makeup session have been rescheduled for April 29 through May 3.