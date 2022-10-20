When he applied on May 26 to become the health and physical education teacher at Woodlawn High School, Vincent Hoang wrote on his application that he’d left his previous job as a social studies teacher at Episcopal High in Baton Rouge in March, two months before the end of the school year.
This admission, however, did not prevent the East Baton Rouge Parish school system from clearing Hoang for hiring on June 27.
The school system claims it knew little about Hoang’s untimely departure from Episcopal High until news broke last week that Hoang was being sued by a former student who alleges that he acted inappropriately with her and other female students. Hoang was placed on administrative leave Oct. 12 from Woodlawn and remained on leave Wednesday.
The Advocate obtained Hoang's job application and other documents through a public records request. Hoang himself provided most of the information found in those records, though a State Police criminal background check did clear him.
The school system would likely have learned more if Hoang’s last job had been at a Louisiana public school. A 16-year-old state law calls for public schools to share with each other instances of “sexual misconduct and abuse or neglect” found in that employee’s personnel file at their previous job.
That law, however, exempts private schools like Episcopal.
In the absence of such information, the school system took Hoang at his word.
“He stated in his interview that his contract would not be renewed for the next school year,” said Nichola Hall, chief of human resources.
Episcopal, however, offered a different account in public statements last week after the lawsuit made the news.
"Mr. Hoang was terminated on March 17th, 2022," said a spokesperson for the private school.
According to the seven-page lawsuit filed Oct. 5, Hoang groomed an Episcopal student, identified in court papers as "Z Doe," and others for a sexual relationship between 2019 and 2022. She alleges he frequently invited Doe and other female students to "hang out" in his classroom throughout the school day.
The lawsuit says Hoang would make sexual comments toward the students and would "praise and then punish/chastise" Doe, causing her to feel anxiety if Hoang "was not pleased with her." She said she was subjected to harassment by the school and was unable to complete her education there.
Episcopal has denied Doe's claims that school leaders knew about inappropriate behavior and said the school would fight those claims vigorously in court. This school said that, when it learned of Hoang’s alleged behavior, it promptly determined that he had violated school policy and fired him.
Episcopal has not specified which school policies Hoang was found to have violated. And it has yet to file an official answer to the lawsuit — nor has Hoang, who is also being sued personally.
Typically, school employment contracts run concurrently with the school year, which suggests Episcopal cut short Hoang's pre-existing contract by terminating him in March. Prior to its public statements last week, the private school does not appear to have informed East Baton Rouge that it had fired Hoang.
In the 33 pages provided to The Advocate, the only information that comes directly from Episcopal is a two-page “experience verification form” that an Episcopal staff member completed on July 12, several days after Hoang had been cleared for hiring. On that form, the staff member says Hoang spent 9½ years as a full-time employee at Episcopal.
The form includes a section “to be completed by Louisiana public school systems only” asking an applicant’s last employer to say whether the applicant had experienced an “interruption in service” at their old job and if so to “explain documented circumstances and dates of interruption.” The Episcopal staff member left that section blank.
Hall said that document contains all the information provided by Episcopal about Hoang.
Vito Cheong, a spokesman for Episcopal, said Wednesday that the school "was not asked for and did not provide any other documentation to EBR regarding Hoang."
In his application, Hoang gives two professional references. Only one, a current Episcopal teacher, responded.
“EBR prefers two (references), but one is sufficient,” Hall said.
The reference who responded, Jennifer Purnell, had many complimentary things to say about Hoang, and answered “yes” to the question: “If the applicant were to apply/reapply for employment in your district today would you recommend hire/rehire?”
Purnell, however, makes clear that she is a peer, not a supervisor of Hoang’s, and that they mainly worked together on activities connected with Episcopal’s African Heritage club.
Cheong with Episcopal said Purnell did not obtain permission to provide that reference and that doing so violated school policy.
Hoang’s connection to his other reference, Jimmie Brown, is unclear. In addition to listing him as a professional reference, Hoang lists Brown as his supervisor and primary contact for Episcopal High, though when asked about Brown the school draws a blank.
"Jimmie Brown is not currently employed at Episcopal, and we have no record of him having ever worked at Episcopal," Cheong said.
In another place in his application, Hoang describes Brown as an assistant principal with The Kindezi Schools in Atlanta. There is a Jimmie Brown who says on LinkedIn that he worked from 2016 to 2022 at that school in Atlanta and is a graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, but makes no mention of any work at Episcopal High.