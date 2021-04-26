Ben Franklin High School is the 64th best high school in the nation, according to a report issued Tuesday by U. S. News & World Report.

The school is also the top rated in Louisiana.

Lusher Charter School is listed as No. 156 by the digital firm.

Both schools are in New Orleans.

The report ranks 17,800 high schools nationally on college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, the scope of college curriculum and graduation rates.

The data is from the 2018-19 school year, which means it was not affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year Ben Franklin was ranked the 71st best school and Lusher No. 148.

Among charter schools nationally Ben Franklin is ranked No. 13 and Lusher No. 42.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia is rated No. 1 in the nation.

"Families can use the best high schools rankings to see how schools compare at the national, state and local level on factors like graduation rates and college readiness," Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U. S. News, said in a statement that accompanied the report.

"The rankings also provide insight into academic performance among underserved groups showing how well schools are supporting these students."

The full report is available at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools?src=usn_pr.