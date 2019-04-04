With some misgivings, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday gave Superintendent Warren Drake tentative approval to lay off employees, if necessary, to balance the school system’s books.

The move comes as Drake looks for a way to trim $20 million to $30 million in school spending in advance of the 2019-20 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The School Board plans a final vote April 18 on allowing the superintendent to invoke the school system’s Reduction in Force, or RIF, policy. If approved, a RIF letter would be sent out the next day notifying school system employees.

Board action doesn’t necessarily mean there would actually be employee layoffs, but it increases the possibility. In an effort to cut the budget without resorting to layoffs, Drake for nearly a year has been leaving jobs unfilled as positions opened.

The vote Thursday night was 6-2. School Board members Tramelle Howard and Dadrius Lanus voted no, while board member Dawn Collins abstained.

“We should be looking at the people making the big zeros on their paycheck, not the people doing the hard work in the classroom,” said board member Tramelle Howard.

Lanus said he’s worried that a RIF letter, even if not implemented, would lead current teachers to look for other jobs or hurt hiring for next year. He said the school system needs to communicate better what’s happening.

“Yes, we understand these things, but the public does not understand these things,” he said.

Collins noted that standardized testing began on Monday in some schools and continues through April.

“I know that we are having major budgetary issues, but the timing of this is absolutely terrible,” she said.

Board President Mike Gaudet defended the timing, saying the school system couldn’t make a move earlier because it didn’t yet have good information on things like property tax collections, which don’t occur until the early months of the year.

“We have never had a budget in January for the next year,” Gaudet said. “It just doesn’t work like that.”

Drake every year in his four-year tenure has done ample budget-cutting without having to resort to layoffs. However, the budget hole he's facing in 2019-20 could well be his biggest. Declining enrollment and increased spending on charter schools are two big factors.

The superintendent sent an email to school employees Tuesday informing them of the possible layoffs. He hopes to avoid layoffs via attrition and other cuts, saying that about 200 to 300 employees leave at the end of each school year, but said he can’t make that call until after May 18.

On Thursday, Drake said he’s still looking at contracts and other places for ways to trim spending.

“We’re not starting with teachers,” he said. “That’s the last place we’re looking.”

Prior to Drake’s arrival, it was not uncommon for RIF letters to go out each spring, though the school system rarely ended up laying off very many employees. In some cases, they were able to bring them back later.

Layoffs used to be largely based on seniority, but the Legislature in 2012 told school districts they could no longer use seniority for laying off educators, although non-educators can still be judged by seniority. Now, East Baton Rouge Parish’s RIF policy calls for laying off educators based “solely upon demand, performance, and effectiveness,” with a lot of weight given to how employees score on annual employee evaluations.

Several representatives from local teacher organizations urged the board to look outside the classroom for cuts and to work with their groups to help find those trims. At the same time, these same groups are lobbying state and local officials for pay raises.

Tia Mills, president of the East Baton Rouge Association of Educators, said Tuesday’s email prompted many alarmed calls to her from school employees, many of whom would make more by moving elsewhere. She said she knows a teacher who is moving to Georgia, where educators are getting a big pay raise.

“You could tell she did not want to leave, but she did because she had to do what she had to do,” Mills said.

