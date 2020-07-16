The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is set to approve a new name for Lee High School, which bears the name of former Confederate General Robert E. Lee and has been a flashpoint for years at the majority-Black high school.

Recommendations board members will consider at its meeting Thursday evening include Louisiana Magnet High School, Liberty Magnet High School, and P.B.S. Pinchback Magnet High School.

School leaders earlier this week selected those names after whittling down a list of thousands suggestions that the public submitted.

Thursday's vote on a new school name is the latest in a wave of actions across the country and in Louisiana following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Protests against police brutality following Floyd's death have also dovetailed into recent pushes to rename and remove public namesakes and monuments with ties to slavery and the Confederacy.

From 1959 to 2016, Lee High had been named Robert E. Lee High. That final year, the school board removed “Robert E.” from its name.

Still, community members and some school board members say the tweak to the name wasn't enough. They've recently called for Lee to be stripped from the school's name, saying it is a painful reminder of slavery and racial prejudice that have long-existed after.

While wanting to name the school after a prominent Black leader with ties to the state, some board members have said they favored naming the school after Pinchback, who became governor of Louisiana during Reconstruction and was the first Black governor in the country.

Liberty Magnet High School was among the highest vote-getter.

The goal is to get a new name for the high school in time for the start of the school year on Aug. 6.

