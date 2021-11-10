Virtual education in Louisiana is "spotty at best" and needs more state oversight, according to a report released Wednesday morning by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana.

"Virtual schools finds high demand in Louisiana and holds great promise but its track record looks spotty at best," the 37-page report says.

"Official scrutiny falls unevenly on its providers," the study says. "The experience is a winner for some students and a downer for others."

Virtual education refers to online teaching outside of traditional classrooms.

The report focused on students from kindergarten through 12th grade, not colleges.

Most of the attention was on the two statewide virtual schools: University View Academy, which has 3,720 students, and Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy, with an enrollment of about 2,000.

Online learning exploded in public schools statewide at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, 2020.

Virtual students performed worse than in-person students on Louisiana standardized test On the eve of the release of key test results, state officials said Tuesday students who attended in-person classes during the coronavirus pan…

State education leaders said students who relied on distance learning performed significantly worse than others on key tests given last spring.

PAR recommended that state education leaders define virtual programs at the local school district level, require data on why families opt for distance learning, ensure data is separated between students in traditional classrooms and those in distance learning and craft policies to hold educators accountable for academic performance by students using distance learning.

University View Academy opened for the 2011-12 school year and faces review by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education this year on whether its charter school contract will be extended beyond the 2021-22 school year.

University View's founding president steps down after a decade A prime mover behind Louisiana’s largest online charter school has stepped aside a decade after launching the Baton Rouge-based school.

The school initially earned a "C" until slipping to a "D" after an expansion before the 2018-19 school year.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The contract for Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy was renewed by BESE in 2018, with contingencies, after it was given a letter grade of "D."

Academic performance at both schools is uneven, the report says.

"Both schools performed poorly with elementary-level students, with Black students performing significantly worse," according to the review.

The percentage of younger students who met the state target on LEAP 2025 was 23% compared to 34% statewide in the most recent data, PAR said.

Among Black students at Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy 13% met the benchmark and 14% did so at University View Academy compared to 20% statewide.

However, Black high school students outpaced their peers statewide overall as did students from low-income homes.

Michelle Clayton, superintendent of University View Academy, noted Wednesday her school showed a five-point gain in students meeting the state achievement target this year at the same time scores statewide fell sharply.

"Our goal is to become a national model in online education," Clayton said.

Students at the two schools also finished ahead of the state average on the ACT, which measures college readiness.

The composite average at University View Academy was 19.5 of a possible 36 and 20.8 at Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy compared to 18.7 statewide.

The graduation rate at University View Academy was 66.3% at University View Academy in 2020 compared to 84% statewide.

The rate at Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy was 52% in the same year.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.