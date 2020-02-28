Two top educators from different camps have applied to be state superintendent of education, and others are expected to be announced late Friday night or early Saturday morning, officials said Friday.

The initial applicants are Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley, who announced his plans Friday, and Assistant State Superintendent of Education Jessica Baghian, who applied Thursday.

The deadline for applications was Friday at 5 p.m.

Kira Orange Jones, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and chairwoman of the four-member working group in charge of the search, said all the entries would be disclosed by early Saturday morning. A search firm is assisting BESE, which makes the final decision.

State Superintendent of Education John White is set to resign March 11 after eight years on the job.

Brumley and Baghian represent different sides of the education debate that has sparked controversy for years.

Brumley, former president of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, is seen as more aligned with traditional public school groups that are also allies of Gov. John Bel Edwards. He has been superintendent of Jefferson Parish schools since March, 2018, and before that was superintendent of the DeSoto Parish school system in northwest Louisiana from 2012-18.

"Over the last eight years I've served in two distinctly different school systems – a rural/suburban system of 5,000 students in north Louisiana and an urban system of 50,000 students in south Louisiana," Brumley wrote in a tweet posted Friday. "I'm tested. I'm proven. I'm ready to lead on day one."

Baghian, 35, is viewed as likely to carry on White’s approach for revamping public schools, and more likely to be embraced by advocates of charter schools, school vouchers and public school letter grades.

She has worked at the state Department of Education since 2011, been an assistant superintendent since 2014 and oversees early childhood education and school assessments, among other duties.

Brumley, 38, earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin University in 2007. He got a master's degree in educational administration from LSU-Shreveport in 2004 and a bachelor's degree in science from Northwestern State University in 2002.

Baghian graduated from Harvard Law School in 2011 and earned her bachelor's degree in mass communications from LSU in 2006.

Both are former teachers, Baghian in St. John the Baptist Parish, and Brumley in Sabine Parish.

Shane Riddle, director of legislative and political affairs for the Louisiana Association of Educators, said Friday his group is not ready to endorse any of the candidates for superintendent. However, Riddle said the LAE would oppose BESE waiving requirements in the hiring.

In the past White and others were criticized for failing to have the qualifications needed to be a district superintendent.

BESE requires eight of the board's 11 voters to select a superintendent.

Jones has said that, after a screening process that will begin in mid-March, she hopes the full board can decide on a superintendent at its April 20-21 meeting. State education leaders hope the next schools leader is in place in time for confirmation by the state Senate before adjournment on June 1.

Heather Poole, executive vice chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical Community College, has also applied for the job.

Poole, 46, who has held her current post since 2015, worked at LSU-Alexandria from 2013-15 and the state Board of Regents from 1998-2013.

She earned her doctorate in education leadership from Louisiana Tech University, her master's degree in business administration at LSU and a bachelor's degree in general studies from LSU.

Edwards has three appointees on BESE: Doris Voitier, Thomas Roque and Belinda Davis.

The governor differed with White on key public school issues, and campaigned in 2015 on a vow to replace him.

Asked if Edwards would get involved in the selection of a superintendent his office issued this statement: "BESE is an independent body charged with the responsibility of making that decision, and Gov. Edwards has every confidence they will review each of the candidates thoroughly and fairly."

White is paid $275,000 per year.

BESE leaders have said the salary of the next superintendent will be linked to his or her experience.

Staff writer Faimon Roberts contributed to this report