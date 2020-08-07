Even as his colleagues beamed in from nondescript office spaces, David Tatman was joined by an unusual companion: a lion.

The occasion was Thursday's meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, on which Tatman has served for the past decade. In the age of coronavirus, like many public meetings, Thursday’s gathering was virtual.

The lion, who died decades ago, is preserved in a regal stance and was staring directly at the home viewing audience during the points when Tatman spoke Thursday night. For good measure, the lion wears a New Orleans Saints hat: a native of New Orleans, Tatman is a lifelong fan of the football team.

It’s not the first time Tatman has appeared virtually with his stuffed lion, but Thursday night the visual prompted a couple of comments from viewers.

“The room is always set up exactly the same way” Tatman said on Friday. “I guess people were bored last night.”

A guitar player, Tatman also had four of his electric guitars on view, as well as a piano, which he said he plunks at once in a while.

Tatman said he purchased the lion, which was once in a zoo, more than 20 years ago. He said the lion doesn’t have a name — none ever stuck — but it serves a useful role when the Saints plays a rival team.

“We sometimes hang their mascot from his mouth ... like a stuffed panther or a falcon,” he said.