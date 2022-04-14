Voters in the Albany School tax district will choose whether to add a half-cent sales tax to purchases that will pay for local school construction projects.
The election will be held April 30, with early voting scheduled to begin April 16.
The sales tax is projected to raise about $300,000 annually, according to Livingston Parish School officials.
“This funding will make a big difference in the Albany School District’s ability to address facility needs,” said Livingston Parish School Board Member Devin Gregoire, who occupies the District 9 board seat representing the Albany area.
Proposed school construction projects include a new track and field facility and elementary cafeteria for the Albany School complex.
“All of the dollars earned from this half-cent project will remain in the Albany School District, and those construction projects we are proposing are much needed and have been asked for by local citizens for some time,” Gregoire said.
The proposition will only be available to voters living in the Albany School taxing district.