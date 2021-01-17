A native of Long Island, N.Y, and the son of Haitian immigrants with no evident ties to Louisiana or work experience here has vaulted into the leadership of the state’s second largest school district.

Sito Narcisse, 45, the incoming superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, though, has a last name that sounds like he’s a local. He even grew up speaking Creole French and his first job as a French teacher at a high school in suburban Nashville.

Preston Castille, a Baton Rouge attorney and member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said he knew a lot of Narcisses growing up in St. Landry Parish.

“I remember thinking, he must be from my neck of the woods,” said Castille.

At a press conference Friday, held 16 hours after he was selected for the job, and after a plane flight from his home in Washington, D.C., Narcisse said he’s checking to see if he might have any connections to Louisiana that he’s not aware of.

“I put out a call to my father, but he hasn’t returned my call yet,” said Narcisse.

+4 Superintendent finalists tout knack to 'turn around' schools; selection this week? The three finalists for East Baton Rouge Parish school superintendent all spent time as “turnaround” principals charged with improving the ope…

Ties or not, Narcisse is definitely new to the local education world, and, for many, not in a welcome way.

The parish School Board appointed Narcisse, who serves as chief of secondary schools in D.C, to the superintendent’s job by a narrow 5-4 margin. They chose him over someone known by almost everyone in the local school world, Adam Smith.

Smith, a 24-year veteran of the parish school district, who was promoted to interim superintendent in October, is well liked and has risen through the ranks. He received fulsome praise all night.

“I call him The Firefighter, because when there’s a fire, he’s the person you call to put it out," said former School Board member Jackie Mims.

"I can’t imagine that there is a stronger leader in the school district to lead our students and our constituents," said current board member Connie Bernard.

By contrast, Narcisse had no one speak in person to sing his praises in person and his online cheering section was far outnumbered by people supporting Smith.

Narcisse will have to face down the inevitable skepticism of an outsider as he takes the reins in a school district that serves more than 40,000 students. That skepticism is even greater given how rarely the School Board has hired from within. The only inside hire since the mid-80s has been Charlotte Placide, who served as superintendent from 2004 to 2009. The next closest to an inside hire is Warren Drake, who spent most of his career in the school district. But Drake, who retired last July, made his name as superintendent of the top-rated Zachary school district and had been away from the school system for 13 years before he was made Baton Rouge superintendent in 2015.

Smith, beside his personal qualities, appealed to a desire for stability and continuity, especially after a tumultuous year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m really not interested in a new t-shirt with a catchy slogan because somebody new comes in the guise of promising change and doing what’s best for students,” Daniel Edwards, principal of Wildwood Elementary, told the board Thursday.

“I’m not really interested in reading someone’s new 100-day plan,” he continued, “making promises to us, when so many before have come in before under that guise and left us as principals, teachers and staff members still doing the hard work that we are committed to doing each and every day.”

So when the vote finally came near 9 p.m. Thursday and Smith lost, his supporters were shocked and crestfallen. The air was sucked completely out of the room.

It didn’t help that none of the five board members explained publicly why Narcisse deserved the job before voting him into the job.

The Advocate has since reached out to the five board members. Board members Jill Dyason and Evelyn Ware-Jackson did not respond to text and phone calls seeking comment.

“We’re loaded with people who have only EBR experience, and the world of education is changing,” explained Board President Mike Gaudet. “I just felt that it was time to bring in someone of quality but with approaches from other areas to our problems.”

“The problems we have in EBR are similar to the problems in urban districts across the country,” Gaudet added. “We are not that unique.”

Board member Dadrius Lanus described Smith as an “amazing leader” who would have done well, but said he liked more what Narcisse had to say about what he’d do to fix the district’s 32 lowest performing schools, which have the label “comprehensive intervention required.”

“For my entire time on the board, those schools have continued to be stagnant,” said Lanus, who took office in January 2019.

“I thought Sito Narcisse stood out a little more as to his ability to lead the organization and maybe his ability to bring the board together a bit,” said board member Mark Bellue.

Narcisse had perhaps the most impressive résumé of all 21 applicants. Before his current job, he served for three years chief of schools for Nashville, Tennessee, public school, which has about 85,000 students, as well as three years as associate superintendent in Prince George’s County, Maryland Public Schools, which has almost 130,000 students.

“There was pretty strong praise for him everywhere he’s been,” said Bellue.

+4 Meet Baton Rouge's new school leader: Sito Narcisse makes first visit day after school board vote Just hours after winning the job, newly appointed East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Sito Narcisse flew in from Washington D.C. and went o…

Most of the background research on Narcisse was done by Gaudet, who then shared what he found with other board members.

For instance, Gaudet discounted criticism that Narcisse is a serial job hopper — he hasn’t spent more than three years in any one job. For instance, Gaudet counts Narcisse’s three years in Prince George’s County as of a piece with his three years in Nashville, noting that Narcisse was simply following a boss, Shawn Joseph, who was hired in 2016 by Nashville.

“The superintendent thought enough to bring ime along,” Gaudet said.

Bellue, Gaudet and Lanus all said they weren’t absolutely sure they would vote for Narcisse until Thursday night.

“My choice didn’t come down until I heard all the interviews,” Lanus said.

Gaudet admitted that he was leaning towards Narcisse, but said he listened to Smith, who finished his interview Thursday afternoon, in case Smith greatly exceeded his expectations.

Bellue said that in his discussions with fellow board members, they were torn between Narcisse and Smith up until late in the process. He contrasted that with the superintendent search held last summer where the supporters of eventual winner Leslie Brown of Fort Lauderdale and fellow finalist Nakia Towns of Chattanooga, were sharply divided. Brown won, also in a 5-4 vote, but only served for two months before resigning unexpectedly due to an unspecified medical condition.

Bellue said in the case of Narcisse his experience as an outsider likely gave him an edge.

“If you have a strong candidate coming from outside, I think that could’ve been a strong factor in tipping the scale,” he said.