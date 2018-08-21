The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is loosening its otherwise tight purse strings to the tune of almost $1.1 million to buy a dozen temporary buildings it has been leasing this past year to help flooded Glen Oaks High School get back on its feet.

These “modular/prefabricated” buildings, 10 of them classrooms, are slated to be relocated in the coming months to five other schools with space needs: Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary,

Highland Elementary, Mayfair Lab, McKinley High and Woodlawn Middle schools.

With little discussion, the School Board on Thursday approved buying the 12 temporary buildings from Texas-based Aries Building Systems for just shy of $1.1 million. The buildings were valued at $1.4 million.

The school system leased the buildings a year ago as part of a $25-million, multi-year effort to stand back up the north Baton Rouge high school, one of 10 public schools in Baton Rouge that flooded in August 2016. Repairs and improvements began there in spring 2017 and are set to continue until 2020.

Glen Oaks High’s 500-plus students spent the 2016-17 school year in an old elementary school. They returned to 6650 Cedar Grove Drive in August 2017, but many students spent that year learning in those temporary classrooms. This year, students and faculty have moved into permanent buildings. The 12 temporary buildings, though, remain on campus unused in a parking lot.

The school system in summer 2017 agreed to a 30-month lease for the buildings, costing $30,000 a month. The Federal Emergency Management Agency in turn agreed to reimburse the school system for the first 12 months of the lease, but that arrangement ends Aug. 31.

Consequently, the school system was potentially on the hook for leasing the buildings for the final 18 months of the lease with Aries, which would have cost $540,000. And the 30-month lease would have ended in the middle of the 2019-20 school year, meaning to keep using them the school system would have had to lease the buildings for a few more months at additional expense.

Marcus Williams, program director with CSRS/Tillage Construction, the private partnership that oversees most school construction in Baton Rouge, said he urged Superintendent Warren Drake to find money to buy the buildings.

“We’d pay the money but we wouldn’t have the buildings,” Williams said.

Those buildings will be needed, Williams said, as the school system readies to spend $362 million over the next decade on 22 “named” projects, including rebuilding six schools and constructing up to three more new schools at unspecified locations somewhere in south Baton Rouge. Voters approved this spending on April 28 when it renewed a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education.

Williams said that as part of the $1.1 million purchase Aries will cover the cost of moving the 12 buildings. The school system, however, will still have to pay for other relocation costs, including new foundations and utility hookups, he said.

The money to pay for all this is coming out of the school system’s general fund budget, which is already under stress. That budget accounts for roughly three-quarters of all spending by the school system and for most day-to-day operating expenses.

In June, the School Board approved a $473.5 million general fund budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year which began July 1. Spending was reduced about $15.2 million during the budget process, almost all of which involved shifting expenses to the school district’s many special funds. Even so, anticipated spending is still well outpacing revenue.

To avoid red ink, the school system is drawing down its reserves. The budget approved in June estimates those reserves will shrink from $50.4 to $28.1 million by June 2019.