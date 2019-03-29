JACKSON, MISS. -- Mississippi lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a $1,500 pay raise for the state's public school teachers beginning July 1, sending it to Gov. Phil Bryant for his approval or veto.
The Senate and House gave rapid approval Thursday to an agreement reached late Wednesday on Senate Bill 2770 by negotiators, turning back attempts by Democrats to seek a pair of $2,000 pay raises over two years.
Beginning on April 8, Louisiana Legislature will consider a $1,000 pay raise for public school teachers and a $500 pay raise for support workers, which includes school bus drivers, cafeteria workers and others.
Lawmakers will be able to accept or reject the plan but cannot change it.
All of the increases would take effect for the 2019-20 school year. The public school spending package totals $3.85 billion.
In Mississippi, the move resolves one of the biggest remaining dramas of the 2019 legislative session as it nears its conclusion. Lawmakers continued Thursday working on budgets for the upcoming year that would pay for the raise, which Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison, an Oxford Republican, estimated would cost $58 million. That's less than the $76 million previously estimated.
The raise is higher than the pair of $500 increases over two years that Republican leaders had initially proposed. But Democrats said state revenues are growing, state savings accounts are bulging, and the state can afford even more.