A "shocking" number of Baton Rouge area day care centers have failed to seek government-backed, forgivable loans to help ease financial problems sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said.

In addition, officials in 15% of centers say resuming business is complicated by the fact some workers have opted not to return because of generous unemployment benefits or because of worries about the virus, the group said in a report released Thursday.

State officials made the same point earlier this week.

New problem for child care providers? Getting teachers to work for pay less than unemployment State officials said Tuesday day care centers already reeling because of the coronavirus pandemic face a new challenge: How to lure teachers w…

They said weekly unemployment benefits of $600 from the federal government on top of top state rate of $247 have made returning to work less appealing to teachers who earn an average of $8.95 per hour.

Up to 70% of Louisiana's roughly 1,400 licensed early learning centers have been closed because of the virus, largely because parents are either working from home or suddenly unemployed.

Just 31% of Louisiana's childcare centers are open; advocates want $71M in aid for reopening Louisiana child care providers have lost $30 million because of the coronavirus pandemic and need more than double that to help re-start the e…

Industry officials have said the virus has cost centers about $30 million.

The BRAC report applies to nine-parishes in the Baton Rouge area.

The current closings have left 3,669 children without access to day care centers, the group said.

The review said 40% of centers have applied for a loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

"Our survey highlights that while this sector faces the same barriers as many other small businesses, a shocking proportion of centers have not accessed forgivable government-backed loan programs," Liz Smith, BRAC senior vice-president for economic competitiveness said in a statement.

"This essential sector runs on very tight margins, and helping these small businesses access financial and other support immediately is critical to our community's economic recovery."

BRAC said officials of day care centers said they need to hire an average of four new employees to replace those who cannot or will not return to work.