Just shy of midnight Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed that in the future it should end its meetings three hours earlier.
The move follows the example of the Metro Council, which has long ended its meetings at a set time. And it comes in reaction to a run of marathon meetings, including ones like Thursday’s, that ran past midnight.
If finally approved when the board meets again July 21, the School Board would formally end its meetings at 9 p.m., four hours after they normally start. With a unanimous vote of all board members present, meetings could be extended another 30 minutes, until 9:30 p.m., but that’s it. Any unfinished business would be put off for a future meeting.
The vote in favor was 7-0. Board members Connie Bernard and Dawn Collins were not present for the vote.
While everyone who spoke during Thursday’s debate agreed that meetings last far too long, speakers differed as to who or what was to blame, though board members were often pointed to as perhaps the biggest offenders.
Board member Tramelle Howard said he has been working seriously on the proposal since January.
His discontent with board meetings, however, goes back to his first. That Jan. 17, 2019, meeting was a seven-hour affair where the main event was the board’s rejection of two controversial requests for industrial tax breaks from ExxonMobil, the biggest taxpayer in the parish.
“We spent seven hours fighting in the weeds about issues that have no impact on kids,” Howard said.
Howard said that, in his view, 90% of the board’s work should be about setting policy and staying out of school operations; he hopes that limits on board meetings will help shift that balance.
“This will drive impact, this will drive efficiency and this will get us back to the business of what we as a collective board should be doing,” said Howard, who this year announced he will not seek re-election this fall.
Board President David Tatman said board members often fail to do the advance work that would lead to faster and more efficient meetings.
“If every member of this board came prepared, they did their homework, they reviewed the back-up, they met with the staff, these meetings would take a third of the time,” Tatman said.
Board member Dadrius Lanus urged board members to connect more with Superintendent Sito Narcisse in advance of meetings, saying Narcisse wants to hear from them.
“I know for a fact that he calls every single board member and asks for direct input,” Lanus said.
Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson said board agendas are often too packed and business should be spread over a longer time frame.
“We need to be in control of the agenda,” she said. “We have so much stuff on there that we can barely get through it, and our brain power is gone after a certain amount of time.”
Tatman countered that board members themselves are requesting some of the most time-consuming items.
“The lengthy meetings we have had recently were (board members) who sent very long, very detailed agenda items, one of them ended up being 2½ hours,” Tatman responded.
Board member Mike Gaudet agreed with Tatman.
“We’ve met the enemy, and they is us,” Gaudet said, a reference to a line from the “Pogo” comic strip.
Tatman, who as president will have a key role in making the new rules work, had a request.
“If I cut you off, don’t get mad at me,” he asked. “Well you can get mad at me, but don’t say I’m unfair.”
Besides setting a time to end, the proposal includes other ways to keep meetings shorter. Two sparked concern from Ware-Jackson, but she was unable to persuade her fellow board members to change them:
- A five-minute time limit for board members for most items “including the time of any requests by the member made to any staff member and their responses."
- Allowing the board president to limit to less than three minutes when there are more than five speakers on a topic.
Ware-Jackson said she does not object to the five-minute time limit but said it should exclude time for staff members presenting information at board member’s request.
“We need the information to make the right decision,” she said.
Ware-Jackson was even more strongly against reducing time for public comment.
“I think any attempt to reduce that right would be wrong,” she said.
Gaudet said the board already also has the ability to limit public comment if needed. Failing to have that control could prove counterproductive, he said.
“If we put time limits on meetings but don’t put some kind of way to limit public input we run ourselves into the possibility of filibusters where where you line up an infinite number of people to come in and try to take their three minutes and we never get past an item,” Gaudet said.
James Finney, a board watcher, said the concern about public comments is misplaced.
“Three minutes isn’t that long and it’s not why your meetings are so long,” he said.
Ware-Jackson repeatedly described that public comment provision as a “gag order,” which angered Howard.
“This has nothing to do with a gag order,” Howard said. “That is just a mischaracterization with what my intent was.”
Audience members had their own ideas of how to improve matters: eliminating or shortening presentations; shifting from part-time to full-time board members; returning to traditional committees; Saturday meetings; and better communications with employees to prevent time-consuming controversies.
Corhonda Corley, an advocate for students with disabilities who often brings her young son to meetings, offered a suggestion: “Provide food and drinks and beds and blankets because we be here late!”
Tatman ended by pointing at Mark Bellue, by far the most taciturn member of the board, saying the new rules will prove the biggest challenge for him.
“Mark is the one,” Tatman quipped, “to get him to do it in five minutes is going to be tough.”