Louisiana's top school board Wednesday asked Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Legislature to provide $86 million for early childhood education.

The panel also asked the state House Appropriations Committee and the Senate Finance Committee to hold special hearings on the issue.

The request, which came in the form of a resolution, is separate from the $3.85 billion funding request in state aid for public schools that won final approval Wednesday.

That bid, which includes $1,000 for teacher pay raises, does not include early childhood education because it is not part of the state's traditional funding formula.

The early childhood education effort mirrors one approved earlier this year by the Early Childhood Care and Education Commission, which was created by the Legislature last year.

The request is a longshot even as early childhood education issues are quickly gaining attention.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is seeking a second term this year, has said he plans to make the issue a key priority in 2020.

He said teacher pay raises are his top priority this year.

The resolution approved by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education echoes comments by state Superintendent of Education John White at the Press Club of Baton Rouge earlier this year.

It says the governor's budget request "does not contain any increased funding for early childhood care and education" nor address the fact that federal support for slots today are expected to expire later this year.

That will drive up a waiting list for a key program that already includes about 3,300 families.

About 15,000 families are enrolled in the Child Care Assistance Program, which allows low-income families to win assistance for the care and education of their children while they work or attend school.

Roughly 40,000 families used to be enrolled but that number began plummeting under former Gov. Bobby Jindal.

White said another problem, and one that will be an issue in the 2019 legislative session, is the low rate of reimbursements the state provides for qualified families.

That assistance totals about $5,500 per year, which has sparked attention from federal officials because it is smaller than most states.

The average reimbursement rates for families nationally in similar programs is $8,239 for infants, $7,711 for toddlers and $7,178 for pre-kindergarten, according to the state Department of Education.

