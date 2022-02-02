The chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff stressed unity during his interview with Southern University faculty and board members Wednesday as the Baton Rouge school searches for its next president-chancellor.
“I know one thing you will hear from me, there should be some unity among campuses within a system," UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander said. "Sometimes that’s a challenge. It’s a challenge by distance and other means but we’ve learned over the last two years that we can overcome distance and space through technology."
Southern is seeking to replace current president-chancellor Ray Belton, who will retire this fall. Interviews were held Tuesday with finalist Walter Kimbrough, the president of Dillard University. Thursday, the faculty and board will meet with University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields.
Alexander said one of his primary goals is making sure the various Southern campuses in Shreveport, in New Orleans and in Baton Rouge will feel connected together as one university system.
“Southern University is in several places, in three land masses, but Southern University can be one," Alexander said. "That should be, if it is not already a unifying theme, that Southern is one. There is only one Southern University System.”
He says his role in connecting the system will depend primarily on communication.
“My leadership style is collaborative, it’s communicative and we seek to make that relationship responsive," said Alexander, whose school is part of the multi-campus University of Arkansas System. "As a leader, leaders need to be proactive but leaders also need to be responsive to the conditions of individuals and groups on the campuses and off the campuses.”
According to Alexander, being in constant contact with important people in both the satellite and flagship campuses for Southern will be foremost on his agenda.
"I like to hear from people, I spend quite a bit of time developing that relationship among our cabinet and among our faculty, staff, students and alumni." he said. "I want to hear from all groups and I try to make that relationship not only collaborative, but communicative.”
In his first 100 days, Alexander said he's focused on how he can "reach out" by visiting each of the campuses and getting a sense of the culture of the university at large.
"The president-chancellor becomes one of the faces of the university, a key face," he said. "And the president needs to be visible, needs to be seen, needs to visit every campus, needs to hold sessions at every campus, needs to let people hear from him or her, needs to hear from the people on the campuses within the sectors of the campuses.”
Prior to his time at UAPB, Alexander earned a bachelor's degree from the University of New Orleans, a master's degree in journalism and communications from the University of Florida, a law degree from Tulane University and a Ph.D. in higher education from Florida State University.
A New Orleans native, Alexander said it feels "good to be back home" and that, even though he knows the area well, he would come to Southern with an open mind and allow the culture to dictate how he balances his role.
“I think someone coming into this role comes in with some ideas, but shouldn’t come in with many preconceived notions and ideas," Alexander said. "They must be open to this new arrangement and open to suggestions on how that arrangement can be adjusted and shifted and adapted to the myriad kinds of things that the president of the system and the chancellors must encounter."