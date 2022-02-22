Seven months after successfully spelling the word “murraya” to win the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, 15-year-old Zaila Avant-garde took a whirlwind tour of her home state, finishing Tuesday in Baton Rouge.
The native of Harvey, near New Orleans, spoke first to students at McKinley High in Baton Rouge and then wrapped up a long day at Southern University. Earlier in the day, she visited school in Lake Charles and Lafayette.
She said she’s hoping her achievements will inspire others to reach their potential.
“I just want them to believe in themselves and not let anybody hold them down,” Avant-garde said. “Kids are told that they can’t or shouldn't be doing something and I just want to help counteract that.”
Seated at a table in the library at McKinley High, Avant-garde calmly answered questions from a select group of students, all members of the school’s Royal Court.
At first, the soft-spoken teenager was barely audible, exacerbated by a mask and a sore throat she was nursing. But soon she lifted her mask, revealing a clear voice and a broad smile.
Avant-garde, who attends home school, first got into spelling when she was 12. In a couple of years rose to top, besting 10 competitors at the bee, which was held in July in Orlando.
She had to spell 17 other difficult words correctly before nailing “murraya,” the name of an Asian flowering plant.
When asked how she figures out how to spell words she doesn’t automatically know, Avant-garde said she quickly tries to determine the word’s origins, its etymology.
“Once I know that I can make an educated guess,” Avant-garde said.
Avant-garde is also known for her basketball skills. She holds three basketball-related records in the Guinness Book of World Records: the most bounce juggles in one minute with four basketballs, the most basketball bounces in 30 seconds with four basketballs, and ties of the record for most basketballs dribbled at once.
She was asked what position she plays.
“I’m a point guard, it’s obvious,” she responded. “I’m too short to play anything else.”
In an interview after her talk, Avant-garde contrasted spelling versus basketball. In the former, you are competing mostly against “the dictionary,” not so much each other.
“I love the camaraderie and everybody giving each other high fives and stuff,” Avant-garde said.
“In basketball, it’s a physical competition,” she continued. “I’m trying to beat you. There is sometimes some animosity that goes along with that.”
Daniel Bailey, 16, a sophomore at McKinley High, was a bit star-struck.
“I saw her on the news and saw her in magazines, and I was like, 'Wow, that is someone who is really representing our state,” Bailey said. “Somebody so young to be doing something so great, that’s incredible.”
Asked about his own spelling abilities, Bailey grew shy. He said he’d considered trying a spelling bee in second-grade but thought better of it.
“I’ve never heard him spell anything,” interjected his friend, John Emery, 14, a freshman at McKinley High, who sat next to him. “I’ve just heard him speak.”
Avante-garde’s two-day tour of Louisiana was sponsored by Acadian Ambulance. At each school, she said she was surprised to hear from people who were following her even before she won the bee.
“I realized there were a lot of people rooting for me when I was up there on stage,” she said.
She admitted to one small annoyance: people regularly try to stump her by asking to spell a hard word. She has a simple response.
“I just spell the word because I know how to spell it,” she said.
The school visits this week have allowed Avant-garde to see more fully places in Louisiana that she has previously just traveled through on the way to elsewhere.
“Driving around, I see all our culture and rice fields and stuff that I didn’t even fully understand existed,” she said.
It’s made her interested in taking another trip across the Pelican state.
“One day maybe I’ll do a vacation tour, try to stop in every big place in Louisiana,” she said.