The state’s top higher education policymaking board on Wednesday approved a sheaf of new minimum requirements for students seeking admission to Louisiana’s public colleges and universities. The new policies include a hammer for individual schools that, like LSU has done, admits too many students who don’t meet the standards.
The Louisiana Board of Regents had postponed consideration of the standards last month because too many of the regents had questions about the proposal. Wednesday they approved the Regents’ Statewide Minimum Admissions Standards Policy, which go into effect immediately, without objection and with little discussion.
In general, the Regents kept the previous standards, which requires minimum grade point averages, depending on the type of university, particularly for college preparatory curriculum in high school or a minimum specified ACT score, again depending on the type of university. But they increased the number of students allowed to be admitted who don't meet the minimums.
The Regents’ Statewide Minimum Admissions Standards Policy also include allowance of successful summer school sessions so that excepted students can admission standards, guidance for non-resident eligibility and an increase in non-resident exceptions, and a graduated penalty schedule for policy violations.
They give greater details about what was acceptable for foreign and out-of-state applicants, who as students would pay higher tuition and fees than Louisiana residents.
The plan also firmed up what was meant by being admitted as an exception to the standards and included a graduated penalty schedule for policy violations.
The new rules don’t apply to the LSU situation that started the controversy. But if they did, LSU could take a $2 million hit over two years subtracted from its $114.9 million allocation of state funding for allowing too many students who didn’t meeting the Regents’ admissions criteria. The third year would have cost LSU an additional $1.2 million.
Last year LSU administrators didn’t seek permission from their own Board of Supervisors or anyone else before embarking a “holistic” admissions policy, despite the previous qualifications set by the Regents that included hard minimum scores for standardized tests like the ACT.
The change enraged some former Regents and some of LSU’s biggest donors, who said LSU's holistic admissions policy weakened the university. They argued that the minimum standards were established in the late 1980s – put in place by regulation in 2005 – were created to help convert LSU into a selective admissions flagship.
Previously, LSU had been open to all, enrolling just about everyone who applied but graduating very few relative to other colleges. The then LSU System President F. King Alexander, who spearheaded the change, countered that the nation’s leading universities were shifting to an admissions policy that relied more essays, grades, recommendations, resumes and other factors that judged the abilities of a prospective student.
Alexander also challenged the Regents arguing that rules set up in 2005 allowed university administrators to determine how the exceptions could deviate from the Regents standards. Regardless, there was nothing the Regents could do to about it, he said.
In response, Regents audited all four-year universities in August 2018 to measure compliance with the state’s minimum admissions standards. LSU was the only school that exceeded the the number of exceptions allowed under the Regents standards, though some campuses didn’t keep the proper paperwork.
The Regents then launched a review of the standards that culminated with Wednesday’s policies.
