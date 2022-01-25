The leaders of Louisiana's two teacher unions said Tuesday morning Gov. John Bel Edwards' $1,500 teacher pay raise proposal is a start but reaching the regional average remains her group's goal.

Edwards said Monday his 2022 spending plan will include about $148 million to boot teacher pay by $1,500 per year and $750 for cafeteria workers and other support personnel.

"It is a start and we are continuing to move in the right direction, which is what we requested from the very beginning," said Tia Mills, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators.

"We also know as educators that this is nowhere near enough to pay us because there are other states around us that are making concerted efforts to go even higher," Mills said.

Teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $51,566 per year, which is 12th of 16 states measured by the Southern Regional Education Board.

The SREB average is $55,205 in the latest snapshot, leaving a gap of $3,639.

The U. S. average is $64,133 per year.

Larry Carter, president of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, acknowledged that a $2,000 per year raise would be one of the largest in years.

"It is still not enough to get us to the Southern regional average," Carter said.

"We hope and we would like to see a $2,500 pay raise this year and next to get us back to being very competitive in the Southern region," he said.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, said the governor's proposal is a step in the right direction.

"I think the $1,500 is wise and I think if additional revenue is recognized I think the governor will be more aggressive," Fields said.

Edwards said that, if as expected the Revenue Estimating Conference recognizes more money for state spending in May, he will recommend that the $1,500 raises be boosted another $500, or $2,000 in all.

"We are losing teachers by the droves," Fields said. "We have to attract teachers and we have to pay them."

The issue will be debated during the regular session, which begins March 14 after a three-week special session starting Feb. 1 to redraw boundaries for Louisiana's congressional delegation, the Legislature, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission.

