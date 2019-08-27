BR.lsucampanileworktocome.adv_TS_350
In the latest Payscale 2019-20 College Salary Report, LSU graduates ranked fourth for early-career earnings among SEC schools behind Vanderbilt University, Texas A&M University and University of Florida, and fourth behind the same schools in mid-career earnings.

“Outcomes matter to our students and their families,” said LSU President F. King Alexander. “As we continue to break records by graduating and recruiting our largest, most successful and most diverse classes on record, we also pay careful attention to the markers that demonstrate their success.”

According to Payscale, a student with a bachelor’s degree from LSU has a median income of $54,800 during the first five years of work and after 10 years has median mid-career earnings of $102,900.

Only Tulane University graduates have higher median salaries in Louisiana with $56,800 early career earnings and $105,300 after 10 years on the job market. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette had $48,200 and $92,500 after 10 years

Among the 50 public flagship universities in the nation, LSU ranks in the top half in both early-career and mid-career earnings – 21st in early career earnings and 16th in mid-career earnings.

The PayScale College Salary Report 2019-2020 includes 1,736 of the 2,167 eligible bachelor’s degree granting schools in the U.S, and 1,624 of the 2,088 eligible associate degree granting schools.

Salaries cross the SEC

Early Career Earnings (graduates who received a bachelor’s degree):

1. Vanderbilt University* – $64,400 (private university)

2. Texas A&M University – $66,600

3. University of Florida – $55,800

4. LSU – $54,800

5(t). Auburn University – $54,400

5(t). University of Georgia – $54,400

7. University of Arkansas – $52,500

8(t). University of Missouri – $52,300

8(t). University of Alabama – $52,300

10. University of Kentucky – $51,700

11(t.). Mississippi State University – $51,100

11(t). University of Tennessee – $51,100

13. University of South Carolina – $50,300

14. University of Mississippi – $48,500

Mid-Career Earnings (graduates who received a bachelor’s degree):

1. Vanderbilt University* – $119,100 (private university)

2. Texas A&M University – $115,700

3. Auburn University – $104,500

4. LSU – $102,900

5. University of Florida – $102,800

6. University of Georgia – $100,700

7. University of Missouri – $98,600

8. University of Arkansas – $98,000

9. University of Alabama – $97,400

10. University of Kentucky – $96,400

11. University of Tennessee – $95,100

12. Mississippi State University – 94,100

13. University of South Carolina – $89,900

14. University of Mississippi – $89,100

